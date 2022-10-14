Emma Watson defends heels with socks like an expert

To celebrate the launch of the fragrance, the Italian firm gave a party in London. Emma Watson was the star guest and surprised with an avant-garde outfit that has the brand’s DNA everywhere. The artist opted for a very autumnal game of layers: a long button-down shirt under a see-through and lace dress. An oversize blazer gave the whole outfit a formal touch. The unexpected touch was put by the gray socks with heelsa style trick that became popular since the beginning of the year and that other actresses like Kristen Stewart have not stopped wearing.

The accessories also have to be mentioned, as they are what give the whole look more personality. A small bag of silver sequins emerged as a faithful companion, while a pair of large black hoop earrings promise to become a fall trend. Her glam remained edgy and uncomplicated, little make-up and slightly matte lips with well-defined eyebrows. While his pixie shone for being somewhat carefree and the best haircut to emphasize your features.

If this union between the firm and Emma Watson It will continue to bring us inspiration every season, hopefully it will last for many years. Because that’s something we always need.