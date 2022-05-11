Emma Watson demonstrates how to wear combat boots with a tailored suit in 2022

Awards season begins. The Critics Choice and the BAFTA Awards opened the curtain of the finery, however, a ceremony would not close in the best way without a after party memorable. British Vogue in the company of Tiffany & Co. orchestrated their own meeting, the Fashion and Film Party 2022which was attended by stars like Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Eiza González and Emma Watson (to mention some of the attendees). But, it was the british activist who moved away from the line of long dresses and wrapped herself in a set that showed that combat boots They are the obsession shoes.

Watson attended the event with a tailored suit in accent. Blazer to the hip with satin lapels and classic chino pants. To stylize it in an avant-garde way, he fused a lace bodysuit, and appealed to little-known footwear for gala nights: combat boots. The design signed by prada was located under the pants, thus avoiding competing with the tight ring.

The main trick is to choose a mid boots that allow the hem of the pants to remain on these, trusting a polished end. Now then, the monocolor choice became a canvas of sophistication and distinction, erecting slenderness and a look that, from today and forever, will function as a fashion benchmark. To finish, the actress She opted for a natural makeup, and left in her hair the barrettes that accompanied her to the BAFTA appointment.

Without a doubt, this has been a timeless and basic outfit, which has modern notes, just right to outshine the asphalt. Emma Watson has made a whole proposal how to combine chunky boots in a formal way, completely cutting them off from their laid-back DNA.

After a long time away from the spotlight, the protagonist of Beauty and the Beast has begun to give clues of his return to the public scene. In addition to her appearance in the Fashion and Film Party, dazzled in the Bafta awards, and even one night before within the framework of the cinematographic event. revive here her latest outfits: