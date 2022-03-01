Emma Watson did 27 takes at her first ‘Harry Potter’ audition

It may seem like Emma Watson just stumbled upon the role of Hermione Granger. But securing her role from her life was certainly easier said than done for the actor. Despite having no professional acting training, Watson was determined to earn a place in the Harry Potter to emit. The actress spent countless hours working on her audition to ensure she was the preferred candidate for the role.

How did Emma Watson get the chance to audition for the ‘Harry Potter’ movies?

Thanks to his father, Watson fell in love with Hermione when she was just a character in a book. the bright ring the actor’s father read him excerpts from the Harry Potter books about long car trips. And when Watson found out that the novels were being made into movies, he decided that he wanted a place in the cast. Fortunately, producers came to Watson’s school looking for people her age to audition for roles.

The movie star always knew she was destined to play Hermione Granger

Although there were many roles to fill, Watson always knew he was going to date Hermione. She had always felt connected to the clever witch and she was sure that she was the right person to bring her to life. Fortunately, the producers saw something in Watson at her school and gave her the opportunity to audition for the role.

Watson would go through eight rounds of auditions before she was officially given a role in the Harry Potter to emit. But throughout the entire process, the 9-year-old was giving her all. She refused to rest on her laurels and attacked each audition with great enthusiasm and dedication. For the first audition, the actress spent an entire day perfecting her lines in order to make sure her audition tape was as solid as possible.

Watson did 27 takes of her first ‘Harry Potter’ audition

“I really think you have to earn things,” Watson explained to GQ UK. “I don’t feel comfortable unless I’ve worked really hard. I worked hard to get Hermione, and my mom has a video I made for the first audition and she makes me do the same take over and over, like 27 times, from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon and I was relentless. . I wasn’t sure I wanted to act, but I was sure I wanted this role.”

Fortunately, Watson’s determination paid off. Against all odds, she was able to land the role of Hermione. This, of course, would change the entire trajectory of her life. The Brown University alumna spent over a decade playing the clever witch and it remains her most memorable role to date. Clearly, she was right when she decided that she was the one who needed to bring Hermione to life.

