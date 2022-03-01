Emma Watson did 27 takes at her first ‘Harry Potter’ audition

It may seem like Emma Watson just stumbled upon the role of Hermione Granger. But securing her role from her life was certainly easier said than done for the actor. Despite having no professional acting training, Watson was determined to earn a place in the Harry Potter to emit. The actress spent countless hours working on her audition to ensure she was the preferred candidate for the role.

How did Emma Watson get the chance to audition for the ‘Harry Potter’ movies?

Thanks to his father, Watson fell in love with Hermione when she was just a character in a book. the bright ring the actor’s father read him excerpts from the Harry Potter books about long car trips. And when Watson found out that the novels were being made into movies, he decided that he wanted a place in the cast. Fortunately, producers came to Watson’s school looking for people her age to audition for roles.

