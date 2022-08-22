Emma Watson did not want to see Daniel Radcliffe after the filming of Harry Potter

Ten years have passed since the last installment of the saga of ‘Harry Potter’, one of the most successful franchises in recent years. As expected, the protagonists of the saga, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint Y Emma Watson, managed to create a close bond of friendship during all the years they worked together, since much of their childhood and adolescence were spent on film sets. However, actress Emma Watson has confessed that at the end of the filming from the last ‘Harry Potter’ movie he didn’t feel like seeing himself with Daniel Radcliffe or with Rupert Grint, since it would be ‘overload friendship’.

In a recent interview for ‘Interview Magazine’, the interpreter of Hermione Granger indicated that she needed to distance herself from her co-stars at the end of the films and that she did not share with them outside the film sets. “To be honest, we saw each other working so much that being left out of the shoots would already be overloading (the friendship),” he confessed, explaining that he spent so many hours with Radcliffe and Grint that it was almost a kind of family lifebut in his free time he preferred to spend time with other people, although this did not bother his co-stars at all, given that “they were like brothers to her”.



Daniel Radcliffe / Harry Potter

“We are three very different people. We will always be very special to each one. But at the same time, after eight movies from ‘Harry Potter’, we’re ready to move on and do other things, be other people and have our time“Said Watson. In addition, he made special reference to the fact that they no longer see each other with the same frequency as ten years ago, but that their affection and friendship have remained intact. This was demonstrated in the special of ‘Harry Potter’ released last January 1 on HBO, where the young people told what it was like to grow up together and all the anecdotes they experienced when playing the rebellious wizards of Hogwarts School.



Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Emma Watson confesses that Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint hate talking on WhatsApp

In the conversation, the British actress assured that the friendship between them is still somewhat peculiar, since they are aware of what is happening in their lives, but they hate talking in groups of WhatsApp or any other means of communication. “They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. Actually, the three of us try to stay away from electronic devices, so that doesn’t help maintain an interaction. We are not in a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me photos of his daughter and I melt. Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. We both mostly try to stay out of the spotlight“, Emma Watson recounted, explaining that the three of them agree to keep their friendship away from the media spotlight and social networks, so it is almost impossible for them to capture the three of them together in a massive event, unless it is due to professional commitments.