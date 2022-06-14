Entertainment

Emma Watson didn’t understand her power until ‘Harry Potter’ ended

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Emma Watson is one of the most recognizable faces in the world. Thanks to her participation in the Harry Potter franchise, Watson has been famous since she was 9 years old. Due to her star power, Watson has her pick of projects and many in the industry are interested in working with her. Unlike other actors, Watson doesn’t have to audition for most of her roles. Instead, she will usually offer it to you directly. And because Ella Watson is a billionaire, she gets to be very strategic about the projects that she chooses to film.

Emma Watson didn’t realize how much star power she had until the ‘Harry Potter’ movies ended

It goes without saying that Watson wields quite a bit of power in the entertainment industry. This is especially true when you compare her to lesser-known working actors. Interestingly, Watson didn’t realize how much power she had until she finished filming the Harry Potter films. She admits to being surprised that so many people in the entertainment industry were interested in meeting her once she finished her tenure as Hermione Granger.

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The unexpected marriage proposal that Amber Heard received after losing the trial against Johnny Depp

4 mins ago

How much is Pepe Aguilar’s FORTUNE?

15 mins ago

Selena Gomez Reveals Why It ‘Feeled Like A Joke’ Early In Her Adult Acting Career

17 mins ago

Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar celebrate the baptism of their three children with a spectacular party

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button