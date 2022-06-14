Emma Watson didn’t understand her power until ‘Harry Potter’ ended

Emma Watson is one of the most recognizable faces in the world. Thanks to her participation in the Harry Potter franchise, Watson has been famous since she was 9 years old. Due to her star power, Watson has her pick of projects and many in the industry are interested in working with her. Unlike other actors, Watson doesn’t have to audition for most of her roles. Instead, she will usually offer it to you directly. And because Ella Watson is a billionaire, she gets to be very strategic about the projects that she chooses to film.

Emma Watson | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Watson didn’t realize how much star power she had until the ‘Harry Potter’ movies ended

It goes without saying that Watson wields quite a bit of power in the entertainment industry. This is especially true when you compare her to lesser-known working actors. Interestingly, Watson didn’t realize how much power she had until she finished filming the Harry Potter films. She admits to being surprised that so many people in the entertainment industry were interested in meeting her once she finished her tenure as Hermione Granger.

In an interview with GQ UK, Watson recalled recognizing her power for the first time. “It’s only after [Harry Potter] The movies ended and I remember I took a trip to Los Angeles and my agent was like, ‘You really should have some meetings, you should go and meet people,'” he said. noah shared the actor. “It was only then that it really hit me, and it was pretty overwhelming when I did, but all the studio heads from all the big studios in Hollywood gave their time and came to meet me personally.”

‘Beauty and the Beast’ star reveals her parents kept her grounded

Moving on, Watson shared that because she was sheltered, she didn’t really realize how in-demand she was at the time. “I didn’t really understand that she had that kind of power,” she explained. “I really didn’t. I think my parents were very focused on keeping me grounded. The biggest compliment I’ve ever gotten, getting ready for a premiere or whatever, is that I wash well. I don’t know. I didn’t fully understand what it all meant. I really had no perspective on that. In fact, I was incredibly naive about the whole thing.”

Watson says the ‘Harry Potter’ movies kept her in a bubble

Watson also shared that filming the Harry Potter movies away from Hollywood allowed him to be inside a kind of bubble. Most of the films were shot at Leavesden Studios in the southeast of England. This allowed Watson not to constantly be confronted with his own fame. So while Watson may have been part of the A-list once Harry Potter ended, she still felt the need to work hard to prove herself.

“I feel like I still have to earn the respect of directors I respect to play certain roles,” Watson shared. “I know it sounds ridiculous, but you have to understand that we made these movies in this weird bubble.”

