Emma Watson disappointed by her latest boyfriend: “Relationships are impossible”

The private life of Emma Watson: the latest statements of the actress

There is no peace in love for Emma Watson. The famous Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter film saga continues to ring one failure after another. The last relationship dates back to fall 2019, when he said goodbye to Cole Cook, brother of singer Alicia Keys. Before that, Emma loved Glee star Chord Overstreet and tech entrepreneur William ‘Mack’ Knight. Since 2020, Watson has been single and in a recent interview with Teen Vogue she admitted that it is not easy to be in a relationship these days. True, she is a famous actress but nowadays it seems to have become more complicated to love each other and to carry on a lasting relationship.

Relationships today are more complicated: the word of Emma Watson

“Relationships are impossible. It is difficult to have healthy communication and think of an easy division of roles “, Emma Watson told the American magazine. The 30-year-old noted that you could learn a lot from gay couples and those who engage in extreme activities such as bondage. “These models are really useful, these couples have things in common and are able to communicate more easily”, noted the English interpreter.

Emma Watson: after 30 years of pressure on her life

“I turned 30 and I was faced with the pressure of having to marry or have a baby”, Added Emma Watson, tired of hearing certain questions just because she is a woman.