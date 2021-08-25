Emma Watson, do you know what the famous actress graduated from?

“Harry Potter” has marked the generations with its iconic saga of books and films: do you know what Emma Watson, the unforgettable “Hermione Granger” graduated from?

Iconic, unforgettable, unique: the Harry Potter saga has marked several generations and promises to continue to be a resounding success for years to come. The story of the beloved wizard struggling with magic and the villain par excellence, Voldemort, has accompanied us for several years through exceptional books and films. Thanks to cinema films, the world has been able to meet those who were only children and who, today, are beloved and very talented actors. Among them, in the role of the extraordinary Hermione Granger, was the splendid Emma Watson: do you know what the beautiful actress graduated from? Not everyone knows, let’s find out together!

Read also: Harry Potter | Daniel Radcliffe, a career that started by chance: the incredible background of his past

What is Emma Watson, the talented performer of “Hermione”, graduated

Born in France, to be precise in Paris in 1990, Emma Watson began to take an interest in acting during her school years. Incredibly, she was chosen from among many girls to fill the role of Hermione Granger, the first of her amazing career. A role that would have opened the doors to success and world fame for her. We have admired it, as well as in the entire “Harry Potter” saga, also in productions of the caliber of “We are infinite” and “Beauty and the Beast”. We cannot forget the very recent “Little Women”.

Not everyone knows, but despite the commitments and the amazing career, Emma Watson still completed her university studies. In fact, she graduated in 2015 from Brown in English literature after also studying at Oxford. Gorgeous, talented, beautiful and endowed with incredible elegance and charm: can’t you find it too?

Did you know that the talented interpreter had studied English literature and graduated in 2015? Recall that, just recently, another famous actor of the saga has become a father for the first time: it is Rupert Grint!