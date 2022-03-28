Emma Watson: Does the actress throw a hint at JK Rowling?

Last Sunday the 75th BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) was held and it is still giving people something to talk about. Before Emma Watson handed out the BAFTA award for Best British Film, the renowned “Harry Potter” actress said a phrase that was interpreted as a hint to the writer JK Rowling.

The moment that caused the most stir occurred when the hostess of the event, actress Rebel Wilson, introduced Emma Watson on stage as a “witch” (a tender way of remembering her for her role as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter).

“Our next presenter is Emma Watson, she is proud to call herself a feministbut we all know she’s a witch,” presenter Rebel Wilson said before Emma took the microphone, clearly uncomfortable.

The 31-year-old actress did not hold back from responding to Rebel Wilson, and following her pun, she replied: “I’m here for all the witches.” The public took her phrase as a gesture of sisterhood, but in social networks she was criticized, because some fans considered that it was actually a hint at JK Rowling.

JK Rowling’s controversial comments

The author of the Harry Potter saga, Joanne Rowling, has been canceled in the past by fans of the franchise for making transphobic comments on their personal social networks. In 2020 it showed that it excludes trans women of the female gender, that’s why many people consider the writer as a TERFa term in English that translates as “trans-exclusionary radical feminist”.

It is because of this that fans took Emma Watsson’s comment as a way to include trans women in her response, while other people considered the actress ungrateful, because it was thanks to JK Rowling who is now famous.

