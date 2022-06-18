Emma Watson enchants with its simplicity in shorts and without makeup

Emma Watson she conquered us with her talent since she was little, in the role of Hermione in Harry Potter.

Since then he has succeeded in the world of cinema, and grew up before our eyes, delighting fans with his personality and beauty.

In addition, the celebrity has been dedicated to fight for women’s rights and gender equality, and, in fact, is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

to their 32 years, Emma is a woman not only inspiring, but also beautiful and very simple, who does not mind going out without makeup, and appear natural and with simple looks.

Emma Watson gives a lesson in self-love without makeup

The actress recently went on vacation to Spainand showed his more natural side, by appearing without a drop of makeup.

while playing pickleball, emma was shown without makeup, and with messy hair, wearing a cap and glasses.

The young woman chose a simple look of black bike shorts, with a white t-shirt and gray sneakers.

Then Emma she rode a horse, and she was also natural, without makeup, without her hair done, with glasses, helmet, and gray leggings, looking beautiful and happy.

Furthermore, he chose a orange lace top, and complemented with black boots.

For an afternoon of shopping with a friend, Emma also showed simple and beautiful to the natural, showing that, although she is an actress, she does not always have to look “perfect” and made up.

“I love Emma, ​​she is so naturally beautiful”, “she is perfect with or without makeup, she is divine”, “this woman is a goddess, I love her simplicity and naturalness”, “of the most simple and beautiful actresses, without surgery or anything”, and “Emma is spectacular, what a beautiful woman, and she does not look her age”are some of the reactions in networks.

Emma makes it clear that looking natural also makes you look beautiful and you shouldn’t be a slave to makeup and perfection.