Emma Watson enjoys her holidays in Spain playing paddle tennis

Emma Watson is enjoying a few days of vacation with his friends in Ibiza, Spain. She was caught happily playing with some friends earlier in the week.

She has always been an active girl, she likes sports very much and this time she did not miss the opportunity to play paddle tennis with her friends at 32 years of age.

She looked very comfortable in a black sporty set of top and biker shorts, sneakers, a baseball cap and sunglasses. She arrived protecting herself with a loose shirt but later took it off to feel more comfortable and fresh in order to win the fun friendly match.

It is located in Ibiza, the cradle of Spanish tourism where in the 70s it was the hippie cradle and in the 80s the millionaire boom. It continues to be one of the favorite destinations of world travelers because it has everything, from nature, to the beach, exclusive places of leisure, relaxation and the best restaurants.

It is not the first time that the actress visits the island, she has openly shown that it is a place that fascinates her for her days off. This week she was also seen sharing an ice cream with her friends in Santa Gertrudis, a famous local ice cream parlor. Fans who were close to her recognized her and did not hesitate to approach her to take a photo of her memory.

After her successful role as Hermione in Harry Potter We haven’t seen her in too many more roles. She has focused her life on working for good with an important list of activist actions, especially related to feminism. We recently saw her on several red carpets reminding us that she is also still a style icon.