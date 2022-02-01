Emma Watson explained what she and Tom Felton think of their ship

In the special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson he reiterated of having had a crush for Tom Felton as they turned Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, bringing back the ship of fans who dream of seeing them become a couple.

Now the same star who played Hermione Granger has commented on this ship with the actor who played Draco Malfoy, explaining what she and the co-star think!

“We talk almost every week and we think that [la ship] be a sweet thing“he told British Vogue.

We remind you that Emma Watson is engaged to entrepreneur Leo Robinton, while Tom Felton would be single.

Emma Watson, 31 – getty images

About the special for the 20 years from the first film by Harry Potter, Emma Watson told how special it was to be back on the movie set of the wizard: “I’m so glad they still exist! Many sets are destroyed after a minute of the scene is over. I’m so glad they’re still there for people to enjoy, including me. Stuart Craig [il designer dei set] he is truly a genius, what he did is perfect“.

The 31-year-old actress also revealed that the moment “more exciting“of the reunion for her it was when Rupert Grint, aka Ron Weasley in the movies, told her he loved her: “When Rupert says something, he really means it. I was amazed at how vulnerable it is and to show it publicly. Likewise for Dan [Radcliffe], it touched me how thoughtful he has been over the years about how it must have been different for me as a girl“.

Emma Watson with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint at the announcement of the Harry Potter film saga in 2000 – getty images

When asked if the three main actors of the saga have a group where they all text together, Emma Watson replied: “They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. In fact, all three of us try to stay away from electronic devices. We do not have a group chat but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of Wednesday [sua figlia] and I die. Dan and I generally try to calm each other’s nerves. We both try to stay out of the spotlight so it was nice to have each other’s support, knowing that there would be another wave of attention to come.“.

