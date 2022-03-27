Emma Watson explains how her parents kept her ‘grounded’

At age 9, the course of Emma Watson’s life changed irrevocably. She was cast as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies and became an overnight celebrity. The actor went from being a normal kid to moving into a hotel room to avoid the paparazzi. And Watson’s fame has only increased over the years. But despite all that, she has maintained some semblance of normalcy. And it seems that the actor’s parents have to thank him.

Emma Watson’s parents had no connections to the entertainment industry.

Unlike many child actors, Watson’s parents had no connection to the entertainment industry. In fact, Watson’s mom and dad weren’t very interested in making movies. While Watson’s parents were supportive of her daughter and her quest to become Hermione, they were public defenders and had limited knowledge of film. In fact, in an interview with GQ UK, Watson revealed that he only had four movies in his house growing up.

