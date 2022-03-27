Emma Watson explains how her parents kept her ‘grounded’

At age 9, the course of Emma Watson’s life changed irrevocably. She was cast as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies and became an overnight celebrity. The actor went from being a normal kid to moving into a hotel room to avoid the paparazzi. And Watson’s fame has only increased over the years. But despite all that, she has maintained some semblance of normalcy. And it seems that the actor’s parents have to thank him.

Emma Watson’s parents had no connections to the entertainment industry.

Unlike many child actors, Watson’s parents had no connection to the entertainment industry. In fact, Watson’s mom and dad weren’t very interested in making movies. While Watson’s parents were supportive of her daughter and her quest to become Hermione, they were public defenders and had limited knowledge of film. In fact, in an interview with GQ UK, Watson revealed that he only had four movies in his house growing up.

The ‘Harry Potter’ alum revealed her mom and dad made sure she stayed grounded

Even after their daughter became a movie star, Watson’s parents made sure to treat her normally. In fact, they never toyed with her celebrity status. In the aforementioned interview, The perks of Being a Wallflower alum admits she didn’t even realize the extent of her own power because her parents kept her incredibly grounded.

“I think my parents were very focused on keeping me grounded,” Watson explained. “The biggest compliment I’ve ever gotten, getting ready for a premiere or whatever, is that I wash well. I do not know. I didn’t fully understand what it all meant. I really had no perspective on that. In fact, I was incredibly naive about the whole thing.”

Watson didn’t realize how famous she really was until she was a young adult.

One thing Watson was particularly naive about was her own fame. It wasn’t until her late teens that she finally accepted the fact that she would be recognized around the world. In fact, she even took public transportation until she realized that she was more trouble than she was worth.

“I think when I finally started to realize that I was really famous, I lived in denial for as long as I could,” Watson revealed to W Magazine. Saying to myself ‘Oh, I’m famous for two weeks when the Harry Potter the movie comes out and then everyone forgets who I am. until 18 years. I took the Oxford tube, which is a public bus, which went up and down from London. She got to the point where the fact that I was on the bus was stretched from one extreme to the other and she was starting to go totally nuts.”

Clearly, Watson’s parents were determined to keep her as normal as possible. And in turn, the actor grew up longing for normal experiences. Perhaps that is the reason why he chose to go to college despite having a successful career. And perhaps that normalcy can explain Watson overcoming the infamous child star stigma.

