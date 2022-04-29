Emma Watson explains why her kiss with Daniel Radcliffe was so ‘wild’

Throughout the whole saga’Harry Potter’ its protagonists had to face all kinds of difficult scenes and challenges. The kiss scene between Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, or put another way, between Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, was highly commented on by fans at the time. Although it does not really happen, since it is a manifestation that a Horcrux reveals to Ron Weasley, it did not leave anyone indifferent, especially due to the intensity of the kiss in question.

That scene was one of those that put the climax to more than 15 years of shooting ‘Harry Potter’ that united the two actors. The saga saw them grow up, both going through delicate moments throughout all that time. Daniel Radcliffe also recently commented on everything that his participation in ‘Harry Potter’ has meant for him and problems with fame.

The actors had different sensations with that moment, since Daniel did not expect it to happen like this: “I had always imagined it as something slower and more sensual, and when the moment came, it was a very vigorous kiss,” Radcliffe told the ITV Daybreak Morning program Show.

The actor added: “It was very wild, but I’m not complaining. There will be thousands of men who would have wanted to be in that situation.”





Emma Watson For his part, he tells the scene from another perspective, and has his reasons why he decided to interpret the scene so aggressively. The actress says that get over the embarrassment that the moment produced for him, he decided to make it in a disconcerting and surprising way, according to what he told JoBlo.

“I think I had so much afraid that it would be uncomfortable I decided to make it as real as possible, so I just got carried away,” recalled the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ actress. A very uncomfortable part of the moment had to do with the fact that both characters are bare-chested in that scene.

“The weirdest thing was the day before we shot it, when they told us we’d be shirtless and body-painted platinum, like it wasn’t awkward enough already,” he says.

On how both actors coped with the moment, the actress thanks her partner for lowering the tension: “Luckily Dan is very funny and talkative, and we were able to laugh at the situation,” the actress concluded, who was not afraid to go for him. challenge in the most ‘passionate’ way possible.

