Emma Watson explains why she got so emotional over Rupert Grint at the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

For many Potterheads, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts it was an emotional experience. The HBO movie took the time to reflect on all eight films in the franchise. It also brought cast and crew members together and gave fans new insights into the wildly successful movies. But the anniversary was even more emotional for some cast members. For example, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were moved to tears when they had a sweet chat with each other.

‘Harry Potter’ starring Rupert Grint and Emma Watson | Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint shared a sweet moment during ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’

Watson and Grint were massive parts of the Harry Potter franchise. The pair played Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley and dedicated a decade of their lives to movies. During the meeting, both actors reflected on their individual journeys within the franchise. They spoke candidly about the ups and downs of filming and promoting the movies. They even took the time to show their love and appreciation for each other.

“The way I feel right now, like seeing you here, having had some time apart, I’m going to try not to get emotional,” Watson promised Grint when speaking with him one-on-one. “It feels like you’re, like, a pillar in my life.” Grint was quick to repeat Watson’s sentiment, and even choked when he spoke to his Harry Potter co-star

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/fFGS4zZWGoA?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson ‘Can’t Compete’ With Rupert Grint’s First Big Purchase

“That’s a very overwhelming thing because I’ve watched you grow up,” Grint explained to Watson. “We have seen each other grow. We grew up together. We are family. We don’t need to see each other. Oh my God. Although we don’t see each other all the time, yes. It is a strong bond that we will always have, and we will always be a part of each other’s lives.”

Why did the ‘Little Women’ star get so emotional talking to Grint?

After their sweet talk, the couple shared a hug and expressed their (platonic) love for each other. The moment certainly struck a chord with Watson. She admits that her conversation with Grint was actually the most emotional moment of the Harry Potter meeting for her. In an interview with Vogue, Watson explained exactly why this was the case.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/hahezKJ2z5g?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson ‘Ended up Pouncing on Rupert Grint’ During Their Kiss

“No, that was the most emotional moment for me,” Watson shared of her conversation with Grint. “When Rupert says things, he really means them. He surprised me at how vulnerable and kind he was choosing to be so publicly. Similarly, for Dan, I was really moved by how thoughtful he had been over the years about how different he had been for me as a child.”

Grint sends Watson photos of his daughter on Wednesday

It makes sense that Watson would get emotional while talking to his peers. Harry Potter co-stars The trio may not meet often, but they share a unique bond. In the aforementioned interview, Watson shared that she and Grint actually keep in touch through text messages. The Server The actor constantly sends photos of his daughter to Watson, which she greatly appreciates. “Rupert sends me pictures from Wednesday and I die,” Watson said. Clearly, the couple still has a family bond all these years later.

RELATED: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint Didn’t Hang Out When They Weren’t Filming ‘Harry Potter’