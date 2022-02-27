Emma Watson explains why she was ‘terrified to try drugs’

Emma Watson was only 9 years old when her life changed dramatically. Overnight, she went from an ordinary kid to one of the biggest child stars on the planet. The English actor managed to beat thousands for the role of Hermione Granger. She would go on to play “the brightest witch of the age” for over a decade and would star in all eight Harry Potter films.

Although Watson has found some semblance of privacy these days, at the height of the Harry Potter obsession, she was constantly in the spotlight. Given her wealth, access, and freedom, most people expected her to have a wild or rebellious streak. However, she somehow got out of the film franchise without any serious scandal. Unlike other child stars, the Brown University alum was not prone to excessive partying, drinking, or drugs.

Emma Watson explains she developed a fear of drugs at a young age

But how did Watson manage to stay so straight? In an interview with GQ UK, the bright ring The actress revealed that she understood very early that drugs could lead to her ruin. She may have been young when she was kicked out Harry Potterbut he had the maturity of someone far beyond his years.

“I remember the first day I got the part, the papers were full of, OK, these are the three chosen kids, let’s look at the backgrounds of other child stars and see how they did,” Watson recalled. “There was story after story of drugs, alcohol problems, you name it. I think I was terrified to try drugs because I had been conditioned to believe that this would be my downfall if I tried drugs.”

The ‘Harry Potter’ alum wasn’t personally interested in recreational drugs or heavy drinking.

Moving on, Watson shared that her fear prevented her from even dabbling in drugs from time to time. Also, drugs never held much appeal for her on a personal level. Naturally, those two things combined made it easy for her to make the decision to stay away from them.

“It seemed like such an obvious thing not to do, not to go down that path,” Watson shared. “There were so many examples, example after example after example. I think he was afraid. It just didn’t seem like a smart idea to experiment too much when he was reading all these stories as a kid about child actors going crazy on drugs and alcohol. But I guess the real answer is that I’ve never been very curious about them.”

Watson beat the child star stigma

Clearly, Waston’s decision worked out very well for her. She has been able to transition from a child star to a successful actress, activist, and businesswoman. If she had chosen to try a different lifestyle, her life trajectory could be very different today.

