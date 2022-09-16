Emma Watson falls in love with the perfect ‘manipedi’ and the blush that lengthens the feeling of summer

About five years ago, makeup trends were betting on completely transforming the features through techniques such as contouring or the baking that narrowed the nose, dwarfed the forehead, sharpened the jaw and, in short, sculpted each feature so that it resembled the current beauty canon as much as possible. In 2022 and after going through the months of quarantine in 2020 which, in terms beautyrepresented an absolute return to nature, the goal of beautifying the face remains a priority, although with a finish that is as fresh as possible. As a current example of what is worn we look at Emma Watsonwho has attended a charity gala in New York with a perfect guest look from head to toe.

SEE GALLERY

emma-watson-look

-‘Feather’ eyebrows, another trend in a natural key that inspires Hailey Bieber

‘W Blush’, the sunny makeup technique that sweeps

With a semi-transparent white dress by Alexander McQueen and black accessories in a ‘punk’ key, Emma Watson has triumphed in the Big Apple. The British woman has also been completely successful in terms of beauty, a field in which she usually wears naturalness as a flag with simply impeccable results. From the look we highlight the technique W Blush that Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham or Hailey Bieber also put into practice and that It consists of drawing a double vee from the highest point of the cheekbone to the opposite, stopping through the center of the nose.. Thanks to the gesture, it is possible to imitate the way in which the sun hits the face and lengthen the sensation of tanning 365 days a year.

The best thing about the technique is that it achieves the same “good face effect” with any formula, although liquid or cream blushes are the ones that achieve a juicier and more natural finish. As the culmination of makeup, Emma reminds us of the importance of the eyebrows, capable of framing the features and adding strength to the expression; and also the mascara, the product that the actress from Harry Potterr applies to both the top and bottom for an absolute “opening effect”.

Continue reading the story

SEE GALLERY

emma-watson-manipedi

-The new Korean technique ‘jello skin’ achieves the most hydrated skin you can imagine

Classic ‘manipedi’ not to fail

In addition to the “sunshine effect” make-up, Emma adds another key to lengthen the feeling of summer as much as possible and consists of wear sandals and pedicure always careful. The chosen tone for the feet is red, a classic that always works, combines with any garment, looks just as good regardless of skin tone and gives a touch of sophistication to the look, allowing the hands to remain in the background with a simple touch of transparent glitter.