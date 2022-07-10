Emma Watson felt ‘like an impostor just being an actress’

ads

Although Emma Watson started acting professionally when she was just 11 years old, she wasn’t always sure she wanted to make acting her career. Although Watson was convinced she was destined to play Hermione Granger, she wasn’t sure the entertainment industry was her way. And even when she committed to the profession as an adult, she still dealt with impostor syndrome despite her resume.

Emma Watson | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Watson wasn’t always sure she wanted to be a professional actress

Acting may have been Watson’s first job, but it wasn’t until he completed Harry Potter movies in which she decided she wanted to play characters other than Hermione. In an interview with GQ UK, the Beauty and the Beast The star opened up when questioning his career path.

“I think when I was younger I wasn’t really sure I wanted to act, so I played around with a few different ideas,” Watson revealed. “I wasn’t sure if I would like to write or if I would like to do something in fashion.” Eventually, Watson decided to act in addition to other activities such as his work in activism. But despite her many years as an actress, she still struggled to feel that she belonged to her.

Why the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ actor feels like an impostor

“I feel like an impostor just being an actress,” Watson explained to GQ. “Just like someone could find me at any time. I never studied acting. I’m embarrassed to go to directors’ meetings and reference films and not have seen any. I’m still catching up on one thing in particular that interests me. I really think you have to win things. I don’t feel comfortable unless I’ve worked really hard.”

Watson certainly feels like she earned her most famous role. the noah the actor attacked her Harry Potter audition with single-minded focus and determination. He felt a deep affinity for the shining witch and therefore did everything in her power to ensure that her auditions for the coveted role went as smoothly as possible.

Watson worked really hard on her ‘Harry Potter’ audition

“I worked hard to get Hermione, and my mom has a video I made for the first audition and she makes me do the same take over and over, like 27 times from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon and I was relentless. Watson recalled. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to act, but I was sure I wanted this part.”

Not only did Watson desperately want to play Hermione, she really felt the role was meant for her. Between her many auditions, he would often wait by the phone, waiting for news that she had made it to the next round. Even her parents couldn’t keep her realistic about her chances of landing her coveted role. It seems that Watson’s tenacity on paper paid off. She may have felt like an impostor while she was acting, but it seems she was always confident in her ability to play Hermione.

