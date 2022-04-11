Emma Watson Felt ‘Really Lost’ After ‘Harry Potter’ Ending: ‘Oof’

It would be fair to say that almost all of Emma Watson’s childhood was defined by Harry Potter. The actress was only 9 years old when she was cast in the role of Hermione Granger. Though she initially only signed on for two movies (and even considered leaving the franchise), she would stick with all eight movies. Ultimately, filming and promoting the highest-grossing movies comprised an entire decade of the actor’s life. So how did he adapt when the franchise finally ended?

Emma Watson, student of 'Harry Potter'

Emma Watson was excited to continue her education at Brown University

Although Watson considered leaving the Harry Potter franchise, he admitted that he was happy to have seen it through to the end. the shining ring Star confessed that she would have killed her if someone else had played Hermione. That said, she was eager to explore life (and passions) outside of acting. Like her famous character, Watson always loved to learn. Instead of jumping to another movie later Harry Potter finished, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree at Brown University.

The movie star opened up about adjusting to life after ‘Harry Potter’

Part of the reason Watson considered leaving the Harry Potter franchise was that he felt his life was too planned. However, after he finished the franchise, it was that very structure that he began to miss. In an interview with JoBlo, the noah The actor admitted that it was sometimes difficult to adjust to the freedom and flexibility of college life.

“I go through periods where I feel good, easy, and I’m busy at school, and there are days where I feel really lost, because it was very structured and I had people telling me where I needed to be, what they needed. wanted me to do,” Watson shared about posting his life. Harry Potter.

“My whole life was on a schedule, on a call sheet, every day, and being at the University, you decide when you eat, where you go, if you work, if not. Nobody cares and it’s all up to you, so yeah, I’ve had days where I feel like ‘Ugh,’ but it was always going to be an adjustment, and I feel lucky to still go to school and have that kind of infrastructure. . to fall again.”

Watson was happy to take a short break from acting after ‘Harry Potter’

While Watson may have had trouble adjusting to the freedom of college life at times, he was happy to be studying. She admits that she didn’t feel like jumping back into another acting project like her peers. Harry Potter co-star, Daniel Radcliffe.

“It feels good to be able to take a little break,” Watson explained. “I don’t know how Dan is doing, to be honest, because doing these two movies back to back was exhausting, I mean really exhausting. He was in rags when we finished filming, so I don’t know how Dan is doing. He is incredibly energetic.”

Considering that much of Watson’s life was consumed by Harry PotterIt’s no wonder he had a hard time adjusting to life after the franchise at times. However, it seems that he finally found his footing.

