Entertainment

Emma Watson Felt ‘Really Lost’ After ‘Harry Potter’ Ending: ‘Oof’

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read

It would be fair to say that almost all of Emma Watson’s childhood was defined by Harry Potter. The actress was only 9 years old when she was cast in the role of Hermione Granger. Though she initially only signed on for two movies (and even considered leaving the franchise), she would stick with all eight movies. Ultimately, filming and promoting the highest-grossing movies comprised an entire decade of the actor’s life. So how did he adapt when the franchise finally ended?

Emma Watson was excited to continue her education at Brown University

Although Watson considered leaving the Harry Potter franchise, he admitted that he was happy to have seen it through to the end. the shining ring Star confessed that she would have killed her if someone else had played Hermione. That said, she was eager to explore life (and passions) outside of acting. Like her famous character, Watson always loved to learn. Instead of jumping to another movie later Harry Potter finished, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree at Brown University.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Chris Pine Admits He Recently Got A Smartphone And Talks About His New ‘Crack Machine’

8 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo at the heart of the controversy in England

10 mins ago

The trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Know when and where to see this controversial celebrity litigation | People | Entertainment

20 mins ago

Brooklyn Beckham: long veil, lace… Nicola Peltz’s perfect dress worthy of a royal wedding

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button