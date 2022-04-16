Emma Watson. Five fun facts you didn’t know

Emma Watson is one of the most beloved actresses in cinema for her talent and beauty, which today is 32 years old. After a long career as an actress, Emma Watson She established herself as a movie star by playing Hermione Granger from the age of 9 in the “Harry Potter” series.

After seeing her grow up on the big screen, Emma Watson participated in other films such as “The Perks of Being Invisible”, “Noah”, “The Bling Ring”, “The Circle”, “Little Women” and her most iconic role as Princess of Disney in “Beauty and the Beast.”

In addition to his film career, Emma Watson has stood out for her activism supporting gender equity issues and greater inclusion of women in important positions within the film industry.

As if that were not enough, she is one of the few actresses who has a BA in English Literature from Brown University in United States. For that and more, we give you some curious facts of this exceptional actress on the occasion of her birthday:

It has a Guinness World Record

The actress of “Harry Potter” held a world record for being the highest-grossing actress of the decade in 2010, after appearing in six films, each grossed an average of $753.7 million. As if that were not enough, the actor and companion of Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe entered that same year as the highest grossing actor with 558 million dollars.

She is a certified yoga instructor

In addition to having a BA in Literature, Emma Watson is a Certified Yoga and Meditation Instructor since 2014. The actress spent a week under a vow of silence at a retreat in Canada, as well as revealing that it has been one of her most fulfilling hobbies outside of the film industry.

has a great fortune

Being one of the highest-grossing actresses since she was a child, the site Celebrity Net Worth estimates that heThe actress has a net worth of $85 million. as a result of her acting work and modeling collaborations with luxury brands such as Burberry, Calvin Klein, Lancome and D&G.

have ADHD

Like other celebrities, Emma Watson suffer from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), the actress has confessed that for a long time she took medication to treat this condition.

she is french

Although the actress has a thick British accent, she is actually French. Emma Watson was born in Paris and lived the first years of her life as a Parisian. After her parents’ divorce, Emma moved to Oxford with her mother and was constantly visiting London to visit her father on weekends.

Currently, Emma Watson has confessed that she speaks French but is not completely fluent in it.

