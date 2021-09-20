Emma Watson: from her Harry Potter debut to international success, all about the British actress

Emma Watson is a British actress and activist who, after having achieved worldwide success and fame thanks to the interpretation of character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, she has interpreted several high-level film roles, also obtaining great value recognitions and, above all, emerging in an actor and cinematographic reality not only thanks to her aesthetics, but also and above all thanks to her immense talent, which led her to face roles of great level and, above all, not to disfigure within different films, although these themselves were different from each other or, in some cases, even diametrically opposed. Its name, in a historical moment that favors the airing of all the Harry Potter films, resonates particularly, especially by virtue of the long silence to which the British actress and activist is subjected, have not given any news of themselves through social media for months in 2020. Here is everything you need to know, then, about the British actress, from her debut with Harry Potter to international success.

Emma Watson’s success with Harry Potter

The first big success for Emma Watson was with Harry Potter, in the extraordinary and well-performed role of Hermione Granger. The actress, born in Paris on April 15, 1990, attended the first two years atBrown University of Rhode Island, then moving to the University of Oxford and finishing her studies at Brown University, graduating in English literature on May 25, 2014. However, before completing her studies, the actress was already well known in the film scene and television for his roles within the entire saga concerning the Harry Potter films, in which he lent the face and, above all, an actor’s performance of great value and level.

Although her studies have been oriented towards a very different subject, the actress has shown great interest in acting since she was a child, when, studying at Oxford, she participated in many dramas, interpreting, within Arthur the Young Years, the not simple role of Mirage. The actress underwent 5 auditions before being able to be part of the cast of Harry Potter, and amazed all the critics and selectors of the cast of the film saga, despite not having been indicated by any insiders present inside. from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Rowling herself, who described the character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, was amazed by the interpretation of Emma Watson who, although she did not believe she was getting the part, was instead selected from the cast. The young woman got her first external assignment, after the huge success with Harry Potter, in 2007, when she was asked to participate in the filming of the film. Ballet Shoes, of 26 December 2007 on the English networks, in the role of Paoline. Subsequently, the British took part in the latest films of the Harry Potter saga, starting from the chapter Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007 up to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 of 2011, obtaining a huge success and, above all, the international recognition of his valuable talent.

Emma Watson filmography

In order to understand the tremendous success that Emma Watson has achieved in her career, considering her roles in Harry Potter and beyond, there is a need to consider the filmography of the British actress and activist, which also includes television roles (albeit small).

Film in which Emma Watson starred

The following are indicated film in which Emma Watson starred, and which led to great international success:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, directed by Chris Columbus (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, directed by Chris Columbus (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, directed by Alfonso Cuarón (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, directed by Mike Newell (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, directed by David Yates (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, directed by David Yates (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I, directed by David Yates (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, directed by David Yates (2011)

Marilyn (My Week with Marilyn), directed by Simon Curtis (2011)

We Are Infinite (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), directed by Stephen Chbosky (2012)

Bling Ring (The Bling Ring) directed by Sofia Coppola (2013)

Facciamola Finita (This Is the End), directed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (2013)

Noah, directed by Darren Aronofsky (2014)

Regression, directed by Alejandro Amenábar (2015)

Cologne, directed by Florian Gallenberger (2015)

Beauty and the Beast, directed by Bill Condon (2017)

The Circle, directed by James Ponsoldt (2017)

Little Women, by Greta Gerwig (2019)

TV series in which Emma Watson starred

The following are indicated TV series in which Emma Watson starred, albeit rather small in his film production:

Ballet Shoes, directed by Sandra Goldbacher – TV movie (2007)

The Vicar of Dibley – TV series, 1 episode (2015)

Emma Watson activist: the social and political commitment of the British actress

Emma Watson he has also obtained great recognition for his social and political activity, which has often seen him as the protagonist of numerous social battles. The July 7, 2014 the actress was nominated Goodwill Ambassador, for her commitment to the cause of achieving gender equality and the equal role of women in the world. The actress also gave a speech at the UN for the launch of the #HeforShe campaign, highlighting the role that men must have in promoting gender equality. Declared a feminist, Emma Watson has also influenced several personalities in the entertainment world and beyond, including Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist who claimed to have become a feminist after Emma Watson’s famous speech at the UN. The actress also visited Bangladesh And Zambia to promote women’s education, while in February 2018 she donated £ 1 million to a British foundation for women victims of abuse and harassment in the workplace, while in 2016 she protested for a social progress for the elimination of forced marriage in Malawi.