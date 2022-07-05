Emma Watson, Gad Elmaleh, Robbie Williams… The stars at Paris Fashion Week

Two for the price of one ! After the spring-summer 2023 men’s shows, then the Paco Rabanne show, Haute Couture Fashion Week is making a comeback. Monday, July 4, it was Schiaparelli who got the ball rolling by presenting his new fall-winter 2022-2023 collection in the presence of a handful of VIP guests. Among them, Rita Ora was in XL pants and sequins alongside Lily Aldridge, Chiara Ferragni was dressed in a long pink bustier, Rossy De Palma was all in white and Karlie Kloss chic in her jacket and wide pants.

But the real star of the evening was none other than Emma Watson. Her last public appearance dating back to March, at the BAFTA ceremony in London, the 32-year-old actress caused a sensation at the parade. Dressed in a black blazer with shoulder pads and a white shirt, the discreet interpreter of Hermione in the “Harry Potter” films was radiant.

At the same time in the capital, the brand Giambattista Valli also presented its brand new couture collection in the presence of an audience of celebrities. In his large black cape, Robbie Williams posed on the arm of his wife Ayda Field, while Gad Elmaleh very smiling, sat alongside François-Henri Pinault, his daughter Mathilde and a little further Eiza Gonzalez. A few hours later, it was Dior’s turn to put on a show at the Rodin Museum.

