Emma Watson gave a huge wind to Meghan Markle

People and royalty

A new book sways the Duchess of Sussex.

Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the war between the Windsors. This is the name of the book that makes Meghan Markle admirers tremble – and certainly brings a smile to Buckingham Palace. The royal biography by Tom Bower retraces the journey of the Duchess of Sussex, punctuating the whole thing with startling revelations. It is even rumored that Meghan and Harry did everything to prevent the book from coming out. Today, good leaves are available here and there, and an anecdote caught our attention.

“Manipulation”

Ambitious to the core, Meghan Markle has moved heaven and earth to find a place in the sun over the years. The former actress, who dreamed of being a lifestyle guru and a chef “as famous as Gordon Ramsey” before crossing paths with her prince in 2016, however, saw several doors close. We read that the American was notably rejected by Emma Watson herself, report it Times. “During a trip to London, she went to a small event organized for Emma Watson, her heroine and her model. At the end, she asked to meet Watson. The actress denied his request. This snub was unbearable”, we read in the book. Not enough to dismantle Meghan Markle who implied that she had gone to the party at the request of the star ofHarry Potter afterwards.

“I was in London to support Emma Watson as part of HeForShe, her initiative for UN women”, she wrote to her followers. What leave Internet users speechless. ” Unbelievable “, ” it’s funny “, “It’s manipulation and she seems to be used to the exercise”wrote his detractors on Twitter.