Emma Watson: Getting back to the Hogwarts set was very emotional

Macksfilms

Remember when you first heard about the possibility of a 20th anniversary reunion?

Tom (Felton) kicked off the games by hosting a 19th anniversary reunion, so I knew in advance that we would also be celebrating a 20th anniversary.

How did it feel to be back on those incredible sets with your former colleagues?

Like in heaven, honestly. I’m so glad they still exist. Most movie sets are dismantled as soon as filming is complete. I find it fantastic that those of Harry Potter instead they are still there, to entertain people, myself included. Stuart Craig is truly a genius, he did a perfect job.

What was it like sitting with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in the common room of the Gryffindor House?

It was an exciting and intense moment, although not intimate, because we were in the public eye. More than anything, I was glad there was a moderator. His questions highlighted the different way in which each of us had processed our experience, even if at times we discovered that we had felt substantially similar emotions.

You’ve talked about your childhood crush on Tom Felton, and fans have been raving about it. How did you and Tom feel?

He and I talk to each other most weeks, and we just think it was a really nice thing.

Towards the end of the show, there’s a beautiful moment with you and Rupert (Grint). Was that, for you, the most exciting part of the reunion?

Yes, that was the moment when I felt the strongest emotions. When Rupert says something, he really thinks it. I was taken aback to see him publicly appear so vulnerable and kind. The same goes for Dan (Daniel Radcliffe). I was really touched that, over the years, he reflected on how different it must be for me, as a girl, to have the experience we were sharing.

The response to the reunion was incredible. You, Dan and Rupert are on a group chat: have you talked about it?

The two of them hate WhatsApp and smartphones in general. To tell the truth, all three of us try to stay away from information technology, which is not conducive to the exchange of messages. We are not in a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of his daughter Wednesday, and I go to jujube soup every time. Dan and I, on the other hand, try to calm each other’s nerves. More than anything, we both strive to keep ourselves out of the spotlight, so it was nice to have her support, knowing that another wave of attention was on the way.

Macksfilms

If you could go back in time and talk to yourself about ten years, the little girl so eager to play Hermione that she scared her parents, what would you tell her?

I should write a whole article on the subject, and it doesn’t necessarily mean I won’t someday.

What are the greatest lessons you have learned working in the saga of Harry Potter?

I think I’ve really learned everything. That’s the beauty of it. It was my kindergarten, my school, my university. Animals, special effects, PR, stunts … it’s an endless list. I feel a tremendous sense of gratitude.

And would you return to Hogwarts for another reunion in twenty years?

Certainly.

What awaits you in 2022?

To find out, you’ll have to wait, but there are plans …

CREDITS

Photographer: Mack Breeden.

Art direction: Emma Watson.

Hair: Jenny Harling.

Make-up: Philippa Louise

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts is available for streaming on Now.

This article was originally published on British Vogue.