Emma Watson grieving Harry Potter: “She was very young”

Harry Potter it was perhaps the most followed literary and cinematographic saga of all time. The boy wizard who had the destiny of humanity in his hands has conquered young and old. His fights with the Dark Lord have been seen and acclaimed around the world. Over the years there have been a lack of protagonists; now, however, one of the most beloved actresses of the saga has died.

Harry Potter serious mourning in the cast: Narcissa is dead

The actress Helen McCrory passed away when she was only 52 years old. In Harry Potter she played Narcissa and she was Draco Malfoy’s mom. A grave loss for the world of cinema; the woman also starred in Peaky Blinders. Not everyone knows that for years he has been battling the disease; unfortunately it failed to win it. The husband made the announcement of her death: “It is with a broken heart that I announce that, after a heroic battle against cancer, that beautiful and very strong woman named Helen McCrory has died. at peace in his home, surrounded by the wave of love from his friends and family. She died as she lived, without fear. We love it and we know how lucky we have been to have had it in our lives. It really shone. Go now, little one, and thank you ”.