Emma Watson: “Guess who I’m with?”

Emma Watson and I are sitting with our knees touching on a very soft sofa in the Royal Suite of theSavoy hotel in London. He welcomed me with an affectionate hug and we immediately asked that the room be cleared, so that we could speak more freely. We did not succeed: hidden behind a wall of light, there are still at least a dozen assistants, stylists and operators filming us, motionless and silent, like the ancient bronze cupids on the mantelpiece.

Yet Emma seems to feel at ease. I guess this is because he has always lived in the spotlight.

Watson’s childhood is now well known: born in Paris to lawyer parents, she spent her first five years in France. At six he attends the Dragon School in Oxford and takes acting lessons at the local office of Stagecoach Theater Arts. She’s determined to become an actress ever since, long before, therefore, the audition that will change her life forever: the one for Hermione Granger in the saga of Harry Potter. She was nine when she was selected from a group of aspiring actresses in the school gym. “What happened to me is really strange and unbelievable,” he says with his characteristic British accent, alluding, not for the first time during our two-hour interview, to the difficulties caused by growing up and living as a public figure. .

Twenty years later, that child diva is one of the most popular actresses and one of the most famous activists in the world. Lately, Emma has used her fame and large international following to reinvent herself, transforming herself into a woman who can touch hearts and minds on topics ranging from gender equality to sustainability. She was a pioneer in the fight for ethical fashion and, to this day, she promotes the cause of Good on You, a campaign that informs consumers about sustainable clothing brands. The actress uses the related app to evaluate brands based on production methods and chooses the garments for her looks according to their environmental impact: she also used it for this photo shoot, taken in London’s Bushy Park.

In 2014, Watson was named Goodwill Ambassador (i.e. goodwill ambassador) within the UN Women project of the United Nations and launched the initiative HeForShe, aimed at involving men in promoting gender equality. In 2018, in the wake of the revelations that emerged following the #MeToo, he donated a million pounds to victims of sexual abuse and harassment. Soon after, again for the same cause, he launched a legal helpline in England and Wales. Speaking of his role as an activist, he adds: “I don’t feel comfortable having all this visibility, I would prefer to discuss politics and social justice.”

She wears an oversized black sweater with white stitching by Alexander McQueen. The short cut she sported at twenty gave way to a brown and wavy hair. He has always admitted that he doesn’t particularly like interviews, however he is talkative, kind and seeks physical contact in moments of strong emotion.

We met a couple of years ago, during an activist meeting in which her desire to listen and learn from the life paths of the various participants was evident. On that occasion she asked me a lot of questions about my experiences as a trans woman. His empathy struck me – even if basically the work of the actors consists in identifying with others – I admired the time he dedicated to the deepening of stories very different from his and I particularly appreciated the attention and care which he put in what he said: “I have to connect with people who share difficult times.”

These days it came out Little Women, in which Watson plays the role of Meg (Margaret) March. Directed by Greta Gerwig, which in the past earned an Oscar nomination for Best Director for Lady Bird, this adaptation of the American classic by Louisa May Alcott has all it takes to conquer the millennials, thanks to a cast of actors of the caliber of Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern And Meryl Streep. There could not have been a more suitable project for Emma, ​​as the film brings together many of her passions: literature (the feminist bookclub she launched, Our Shared Shelf, our shared shelf, boasts over 420,000 followers on Instagram), cinema and the in-depth study of issues concerning gender identity.

Meg is the oldest and least progressive of the March sisters and encourages the others to become “little women.” Watson’s choice for this role is singular to say the least, since the character has been criticized for years for her limited freedom of thought. “Still, Meg reminds us that there are different ways of being a woman. I have a theory: Louisa May Alcott had many sisters in real life, but I think she also put a small part of herself into each of the Marches. It was a great literary ploy to bring out that there is no one way to be feminist, a preconception we are still struggling with.“.

She gets excited about the topic: «For Meg, being a feminist means making a choice, and I think this is precisely the deeper meaning of ‘feminism’. She decides to be a full-time mother and wife. For Jo, however, marriage amounts to a kind of prison sentence. But Meg explains to her: “You know, I love him, I’m really happy and that’s what I want. And the fact that my dreams are different from yours does not mean that they are less important ”».

