Emma Watson had to remind herself to keep acting after being wowed by Rupert Grint

be part of the Harry Potter cast was akin to winning the lottery, especially for the golden trio. Overnight, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson became household names. But the experience was pretty unorthodox in the acting world. The trio of actors literally grew up in front of the camera, devoting a decade of their lives to the eight films. But even after 10 years of acting together, the actors were able to impress each other with their performances.

Emma Watson raved about Rupert Grint’s performance in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’

Watson hasn’t been shy about the fact that her co-stars managed to impress her with their talent throughout her career. Harry Potter tenure. In an interview with JoBlo, the noah The actor recalled a time when Grint stunned her. While she was filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2Watson was impressed with Grint’s approach to Fred’s death. In fact, she was so shocked that she had to remind herself that she should keep acting.

