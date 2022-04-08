Emma Watson had to remind herself to keep acting after being wowed by Rupert Grint

be part of the Harry Potter cast was akin to winning the lottery, especially for the golden trio. Overnight, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson became household names. But the experience was pretty unorthodox in the acting world. The trio of actors literally grew up in front of the camera, devoting a decade of their lives to the eight films. But even after 10 years of acting together, the actors were able to impress each other with their performances.

Rupert Grint and Emma Watson | Yui Mok – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Emma Watson raved about Rupert Grint’s performance in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’

Watson hasn’t been shy about the fact that her co-stars managed to impress her with their talent throughout her career. Harry Potter tenure. In an interview with JoBlo, the noah The actor recalled a time when Grint stunned her. While she was filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2Watson was impressed with Grint’s approach to Fred’s death. In fact, she was so shocked that she had to remind herself that she should keep acting.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/hahezKJ2z5g?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson Never Had a Sidekick for the Movies

“There’s a scene where Rupert’s brother dies and the amazing thing about Rupert is that he’s such an independent human being,” Watson explained. “It is very rare that you see him get emotional. The moment the camera rolls, he just becomes this other thing and he’s got so much, and I’m like, ‘Where does that come from?’ Anyway, there’s a scene where he’s crying and I remember having to remind myself that he should keep acting because he just wanted to say, ‘You’re amazing! That was incredible!’ I don’t know where he got it from.”

Daniel Radcliffe also managed to impress the ‘Little Women’ actor

Of course, Grint wasn’t the only one who managed to impress Watson. He also appreciated the way Radcliffe approached the job with immense courage. According to the Beauty and the Beast actor, Radcliffe attacked his action scenes to the best of his ability.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/JNKRK1wEEI4?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe Was ‘So Pleased’ With Himself Until Emma Watson Topped Him

“I’ve had exactly the same moments with Dan where I’ve been in awe,” Watson shared. “I’m particularly referring to a lot of the stunt work that Dan had to do in the last movie. He’s not afraid and he just throws himself into it, building all these things, and I’m just blown away that he gives it his all, and he’s really admirable, definitely.”

Watson Explains How She Approached Acting While Filming The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

Radcliffe’s penchant for getting into a scene seems to be quite different from Watson’s unique acting process. According to Watson, she relies more on the intellect and works out a scene in her head before putting it into action.

“I think for me, I have a pretty academic, I guess heady approach to the way I act, and we just talked about what it meant; What does it mean to her? Watson shared. “How does she relate to her past? What does she think about this? Having time to get very clear in my head what exactly it all was allowed me to give a very good performance.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/uHX7CURlsJQ?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Clearly, Grint, Watson, and Radcliffe all had unique ways of approaching their work in harry potteA. However, the trio of actors seem to have made their unique acting style work.

RELATED: Emma Watson’s Parents “Had No Idea” How to Protect Her