Emma Watson (Harry Potter) comes out of retirement: her new big project unveiled, a real dream

A childhood dream

Contrary to what some gossips might think, this new status is not a whim. She reminded WWD that she has wanted to become a director since she was seven years old. However, as can be seen in the film industry, this is not yet a profession that is very open to women. Also, before the arrival of Prada, she had never imagined that she would really pass the course one day.

“When Prada came up with this project [pour qu’elle joue dans la pub]it was at a time when my heart and my head had decided that what I really wanted to do was achieve somethingshe confided to the American site. I don’t think I ever imagined that would be possible for me. No one had offered me such a job before. I had to give myself permission for this [en négociant son rôle de réalisatrice]. I had to ask. I love telling stories and I think I’m pretty good at it. I think I have a vision“.

As you will have understood, this project has visibly uninhibited Emma Watson and freed her creativity, which means that her future big return to the cinema could be done in a new way. And we can’t wait to find out.