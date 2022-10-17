Emma Watson has a new boyfriend: the son of a controversial billionaire

Emma Watson has been the protagonist of continuous rumors for months about a possible relationship with Brandon, the son of the controversial Sir Philip Greenbut the last photographs in which it appears holding hands in venice they serve to confirm what was already an open secret. The actress, who for a whole generation will always be linked to her role as Hermione Granger, has not wanted to make any statement about it, but the relaxed and complicit way in which they board a water taxi to tour the city leads one to think that Watson has fallen in love with the tycoon’s son.

The couple had already been seen last September getting off a helicopter together in London, so Almost a year later, Emma’s relationship with one of the most desired singles in the world is confirmed. This is how the British magazine Tatler defined it at the time, revealing that Brandon spends most of the year with his family in Monaco but that his professional career has nothing to do with that of his father. The 29-year-old, in fact, is focused on environmental issues, a concern he shares with his new partner.

“Green is very interested in protecting biodiversity and saving the oceans. He collaborates a lot with the charitable foundation of Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene. He is very involved in the world of fitness and participates in galas and charities that help the planet. In addition, he frequently participates in beach cleanups and helps in any way he can,” said a source for Daily Mail.

Son of the controversial Philip Green

Brandon is the son of Philip Green, the billionaire who owned Topshop and has been the protagonist of endless controversies. In 2010 she became the target of an activist group for alleged tax evasiona few years later he was involved in another scandal for helping an alleged concealment of assets to avoid paying taxes, in his day he had to apologize to the Irish for some ugly words against a journalist and has been for a long time in the spotlight for the wages and conditions in which his company had workers.

Enlarge Philip Green, accused of sexual abuse. INSTAGRAM/CHLOE GREEN

Furthermore, and more recently, received criticism around the world for alleged sexual harassment and racial abuse of its staffas published by Daily Telegraph. It happened at the height of the MeToo movement and the House of Lords demanded the withdrawal of his knighthood. To top, in 2019 he was charged with four counts of allegedly touching a pilates teacher in an appropriate manner. A year later it was again under the spotlight because with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic it closed more than 500 stores in the United Kingdom, fired more than 14,500 workers and asked taxpayers for help to cover the payment of laid-off employees.