Emma Watson Has Already Been Threatened To Quit ‘Harry Potter’ Because Of Her Upbringing

Emma Watson was once very passionate about pursuing her education while acting. But the young star said she eventually became a headache for Warner Bros. because of his school schedule.

Eventually, she gave the studio an ultimatum regarding her role in Harry Potter in an attempt to maintain his school activities.

Emma Watson had a knowledge addiction

From an early age, Watson did not allow his fame to stand in the way of his education. Even after the Harry Potter series ended, she chose to continue her learning experience by attending Brown University. She compared her desire to learn to an addiction she enjoyed.

“I love to learn. I’m just addicted to knowledge. That’s how it makes me happy. It keeps me motivated,” she once said according to CBS News.

For Watson, making films would not have been enough to satisfy his passion for knowledge.

“I don’t think that by making these films I know everything. I just feel like that’s the point of being alive, of trying to understand the world around you. And it keeps me in touch with real life,” she added.

Emma Watson once threatened to quit ‘Harry Potter’ because of her upbringing

Emma Watson was already strongly considering leaving Harry Potter for the sake of his education. Harry Potter Producer David Heyman once shared that Watson’s school activities would come up whenever they were negotiating with the actor.

“Emma, ​​in particular, was quite academic and was very eager to continue her education and struggled a bit more than the others,” Heyman said. The Hollywood Reporter (via Yahoo). “So every time there was a negotiation, it was not about a financial question [matter]it was really about “Do I want to be a part of this?” »

His school work was already causing him problems with his schedule Harry Potter shoot, and it was a pain for Warner Bros.

“I feel like I’ve had this battle for ten years; I fought so hard to get an education. It was a tough struggle,” she told Vogue. “I was Warner Bros. pain in the ass. I was their scheduling conflict. It was I who made life difficult.

But soon Watson put his foot down and left the studio behind. Harry Potter a severe ultimatum. The actress has announced that she will not be renewing her contract for the last two Harry Potter films if his educational needs were not met. The required changes would have eased Watson’s transition to college.

Warner Bros. moved and did what he could to meet Watson’s demands.

“I just realized at some point that I can’t fight everything. I have to go in that direction and deal with it,” she said.

Emma Watson was worried about being a stranger at school

Although excited to attend Brown, Watson was a bit worried that she wouldn’t be able to fit in with her new surroundings. But his experience with this feeling taught the The beauty and the Beast star a valuable lesson. And it was a lesson she took the time to share with others.

“I remember feeling like if I didn’t fit in at school, there was nothing else, and that’s a really hard feeling,” she said in a statement. 2017 interview with Collider. “I guess what I would say, for anyone who feels alienated from their surroundings, is that there’s a big, wide world out there, with so many different people with varying opinions, perspectives and interests, so come on. there and find your tribe and soul mates.

