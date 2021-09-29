News

Emma Watson has joined the Kering board of directors

Emma Watson, an actress known for her commitment to women’s rights, has joined Kering’s board of directors. The group led by François-Henri Pinault presented the actress as one of the most famous activists in the world

Emma Watson she is not an actress like the others. It never was. If she made herself known to the whole world thanks to the magical arts of her Hermione in Harry Potter, who has followed her for years knows that the girl is a badass. Activist and civil rights activist, she loves to read and a few years ago she sowed her favorite books on the New York subway. To get them to be found, he threw small teasers on his own social network. Since 2014 the Watson it’s a Goodwill Ambassador. That is an ambassador of good will, charge received byA Women, the organization of United Nations which deals with gender equality and the equal role of women in the world.

The Kering Group

The latest move by the British actress (born in Paris in 1990) has to do with the world of fashion and luxury. It is a few hours ago the news that Emma Watson she joined the board of directors of the luxury giant Kering, the € 16 billion Group led by François-Henri Pinault and which, among others, own brands such as Gucci And Saint Laurent. The board of directors would also have been unanimous in electing Watson as president of the sustainability committee. His commitment to safeguarding the planet is well known to fans and others alike.

The other new appointments at Kering have come for Jean Liu Liu founder of DiDi, the largest multimodal mobile transport platform in the world. And then for Tidjane Thiam, the former CEO of Credit Suisse who has been special envoy for the African Union on the Covid -19 emergency since April. A reorganization that wants to open more and more a socio-political dialogue attentive to ethics and sustainability.

Emma is the best choice. For being halfway between social commitment and huge popularity in showbiz. A young representative of a generation of girls who are increasingly committed and attentive to issues such as sustainability.

Pinault’s words

“I am delighted to welcome Jean Liu Liu, Tidjane Thiam and Emma Watson to our Board of Directors, commented François Henri Pinault, president and CEO of Kering. Their respective knowledge and skills, the variety of backgrounds they come from will make an extraordinary contribution to the Kering board of directors. The collective intelligence deriving from the heterogeneity of points of view and the wealth of different experiences are fundamental for the future of our organization and I am proud of the fact that such exceptional talents join the team ».

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


