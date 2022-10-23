Emma Watson has shorter hair than ever for her big comeback on social networks

The actress had gone almost a year without sharing anything on her networks and she came back with a photo that captured our attention!

Indeed, Emma Watson created waves on Thursday evening after sharing an image from her brand new campaign for Prada fragrances, where she sports a cut shorter than ever. The Harry Potter actress is no stranger to drastic hair changes and has worn the pixie cut in the past.



WireImage

Emma at the premiere of My Week with Marilynin 2011

So it’s a homecoming for Emma, ​​who now appears with boyish style hair and mini straight bangs. This new cut gives all the space to the beauty of the 32-year-old young woman who also wears more daring makeup than usual for this campaign!

“Prada has always tried to break down traditional patterns and archetypes of beauty and has always evoked a femininity that defies convention,” Emma Watson said in a statement.

It was the actress herself who produced the campaign for this new perfume and we will be able to see the fruit of her labor from August 22nd. To be continued!

