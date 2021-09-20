Emma Watson, have you ever seen her brother? Same, he looks like Draco Malfoy. She played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter

Emma Watson is one of the most famous actresses in the world, especially for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. Only fans of the actress know private things about her life, such as the fact that Emma has a younger brother, whom he calls Alex Watson and was born in 1992 in France. He is only two years younger than Emma and the two resemble each other in an amazing way: just look at a photo of them together to grasp the numerous similarities.

READ ALSO -> Men and Women, the Coronavirus takes everyone: new infected suitor

She played Hermione in Harry Potter, Emma Watson has a brother who looks like Draco Malfoy

Beautiful as he is, he works as a professional model. The features of his face are very similar to Emma’s, but the curious thing is that he looks a lot like Tom Felton, the actor who plays Draco Malfoy. To think that Alex has even acted as an extra with Emma, ​​in one of the films of the saga. Alex has conquered everyone on social media: it is since Harry Potter that the young man has been followed by fans of the actress who admire him for his genuine beauty.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO -> Mourning to Friends, one of the well-known faces of the program has disappeared

Today Alex is 28 years old and he is beautiful. He and Emma look a lot alike and are much loved on social media. Often on Twitter, users post Alex’s photos because “it’s right that people know how handsome Hermione’s brother is, he really deserves a lot too.”