Emma Watson, her pixie cut raises sexist comments

By displaying her new short cut, Emma Watson was the victim of many sexist comments, some judging her appearance and her hair choice. Controversy.

On August 18, Prada, which is preparing to launch its beauty range called Prada Beauty, unveiled its new muse: Emma Watson. Face of the brand’s latest perfume, the British actress has undergone many sexist comments because of his new haircut.

Emma Watson’s pixie cut

The new perfume campaign Paradox de Prada has caused a lot of talk, creating a buzz on social networks. In question: the new short cut sported by Emma Watson, new ambassador of the Italian house. On publicity photos and in the short film directed by the one who played Hermione Granger in the saga Harry Potterwe discover that Emma Watson has gone to the pixie cut with brown coloring. A daring hair look that did not please some Internet users who, especially on Twitter, chained sexist comments, pointing to his haircut “horrible“and that it was a real “mess”. These detractors judged the actress to be “much better before” with long hair. However, Emma Watson can count on her loyal fans who have defended her hairstyle, recalling that women are free to assert their choices, far from dictates of beauty in place for far too long.

The Pixie cut, back-to-school trend

Although this hair change does not please everyone, this Pixie cut is perfect for Emma Watson who joins the club of stars who recently fell for this short cut. These include Halle Berry, Joey King and Sarah Paulson. Fresh, dynamic and androgynous, the pixie cut is one of the trendy back to school haircutswhich will prevail in the fall of 2022, like the mule cut and the Shag cut.