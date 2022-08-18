Emma Watson: her sublime physical metamorphosis

Actress, UN ambassador, feminist icon… During his life, Emma Watson has donned many hats. But the one that will always stick with him in the eyes of many fans, is the role ofHermione Granger in the saga Harry Potter.

In the company of Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, the actress participated in the immense success of this series of magical films. For the three child starsall was not always rosy .

Indeed, in the special broadcast of the 20th anniversary of the saga, Harry Potter: Return to HogwartsEmma Watson confided that she had thought of stopping everything and abandoning her character at the dawn of the shooting of the fifth film.

Harry Potter: when Emma Watson thought of abandoning the saga

It must be said that the actress began her career particularly young and that the dazzling success of the saga propelled her to the rank of international superstar. So while filmingHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was about to start, the actress felt lonely, and she seriously considered stopping everything.

“I realize that at that time, I was really alone Yes. The question of celebrity had ended up having a formidable impact. I think that I was scared. I don’t know if you’ve ever felt that tipping moment where you’re like ‘this is forever now’?” she explained during the show.

Despite everything, she hung on and went all the way. Today, she sees the filming of the films Harry Potter as a wonderful adventure. And during all these years, it was alongside this saga that she grew up and was able to become who she is today.

Discover in our slideshow the incredible physical evolution of the actress.