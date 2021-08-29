News

Emma Watson, Hermione from Harry Potter: her schoolmates remember her like this

Posted on
Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson, British actress. Famous for playing the character of Hermione Granger in the saga of Harry Potter has grown up in the limelight since 2001, but at school, the £ 30,000 a year Headington School in Oxford had to stay off.

For those who weren’t in his ranks, it wasn’t easy.

They were coming “Demerit notes if we asked you for an autograph”, says a classmate in the Daily Mail.
“Emma was very busy filming, so she didn’t go to school very often, but when she came back, no one could talk to her,

unless we were his friends already. I don’t think anyone tried to talk to her, we only saw her around every now and then ”.

Headington School officials had warned the students’ parents of these arrangements for Emma. Especially after some guys had violated the rules that forbade, in fact, to ask her for both the autograph and information on the saga.

“I remember (Lidya says) being formally warned and I was really scared to get a note. At the time I would have really felt embarrassed ”.

In fact, the real reason for these arrangements was nothing more than a way of treating Emma Watson “A student like all the others”, allowing her to study without being constantly bothered. This student statement was later denied by a school representative: “No special disciplinary measures were taken during Emma’s stay at Headington School.”

However, Emma Watson was a model student, just like the character she played. Despite her film commitments, she managed to graduate in English literature from Brown University.

In 2014 she was chosen by the UN organization as UN Women ambassador for gender equality.

