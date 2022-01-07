Emma Watson hilariously responds to the exchange with Emma Roberts [FOTO]

Errors contained in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts continue to argue!

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts – special dedicated to the twenty years of one of the most iconic sagas of all time – was received in a positive way by the fans, who were able to admire their heroes together once again. There were, however, some criticisms, linked above all to some errors committed by production. One of the mistakes that aroused the greatest controversy was the use of a photo of little Emma Watson, edited as the actress talks about her audition and her belief that she is the perfect Hermione. Too bad, however, that thepicture portrays the wrong Emma, ​​that is Emma Roberts, who had shared the offending photo on social media profiles.

Emma Roberts – granddaughter of Julia Roberts and known to the general public for her roles in Scream Queens And American Horror Story – has not yet commented on the news. Emma Watson, instead, he decided to issue an ironic statement regarding the photo exchange, stating – in an Instagram post – of never been so pretty as a child.

Historical fans of the saga have identified many other errors within Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, like it exchange of twins James and Oliver Phelps, which in Harry Potter lend their faces to the Weasley twins. The actors, as in the case of Emma, ​​commented on the mistake in their own way:“I guess after all those jokes over the years someone has decided to take revenge”. Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy – further added that the joke was his doing, returning for a moment in the shoes of his historical character, who could certainly have organized such a mockery. Between jokes, memories and iconic found, the cast then made it clear to the fans that they have maintained the understanding and complicity reached on the set and to be linked by an indissoluble relationship.

