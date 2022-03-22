Emma Watson hosted a dinner for the cast of ‘Harry Potter’

Like her most famous character, Hermione Granger, Emma Watson has a plethora of interests. Although she is best known as an actress, she is also an activist. Watson has modeling experience and has taken pole dancing lessons. She is an avid reader and has a BA in English Literature from Brown University. the Harry Potter alum also loves to cook.

Emma Watson admits she wants to attend culinary school

Watson fans might assume that she is extremely technical and meticulous in the kitchen. However, the shining ring star has a more spontaneous approach to all things culinary. For Watson, cooking is a more intuitive endeavor. However the Harry Potter The student has confessed that she would love to receive formal training to improve her skill set. In an interview with Marie Claire, she admitted that going to culinary school was on her personal bucket list.

“Going to Le Cordon Bleu for a year would be super bad**,” Watson revealed. “I don’t like to use recipes, I like to cook things that only I know how to cook. I imagine that if I went and really learned, I would be the kind of person who could open the refrigerator and say, “I know what I’m going to do with this piece of celery, this piece of butter, and this pasta.”

The movie star hosted a farewell dinner for the cast of ‘Harry Potter’

Watson may not be technically trained yet. However, that hasn’t stopped her from trying to improve his culinary skills. He enjoys cooking and baking for friends and family and has hosted quite a few dinner parties. He even hosted a dinner at his home in England for his classmates. Harry Potter co-stars The dinner took place during the last week of filming for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

The dinner served as a sort of farewell to the Harry Potter cast and crew. Watson wanted to commemorate the decade they had spent making wildly popular movies. In addition to good food, there was also great conversation. In an interview with PEOPLE, James Phelps (who played Fred Weasley in the movies) joked about the exciting conversations that dominated the dinner.

“The last week of filming, Emma had dinner at her house and we talked about the best moments of filming, our secret crushes on set, all kinds of random questions,” Phelps shared of Watson’s dinner. “But all the answers to these questions will remain in that room!”

Watson’s first dinner attempt was a disaster

Harry Potter Fans may never know the details of Watson’s star-studded dinner. However, you can be pretty sure that it was more successful than Watson’s first dinner party. In a conversation with Interview magazine, the noah The actress admitted that her first attempt at dinner was a nightmarish experience. According to Watson, she greatly underestimated how much time was needed and she ended up extremely stressed.

“Well, it was a disaster,” Watson recalled of their first dinner. “Not because she’s a terrible cook, but because the time limit was too short. I was only able to make half the pie, a homemade pie, which is a very British minced meat meal, so I had to give it up.” It seems that Watson got used to hosting dinner parties by the time she hosted one for the Harry Potter to emit. We’re sure Potterheads would have loved to see a menu from the event.

