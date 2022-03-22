Emma Watson hosted a dinner for the cast of ‘Harry Potter’

James 49 mins ago

Like her most famous character, Hermione Granger, Emma Watson has a plethora of interests. Although she is best known as an actress, she is also an activist. Watson has modeling experience and has taken pole dancing lessons. She is an avid reader and has a BA in English Literature from Brown University. the Harry Potter alum also loves to cook.

Emma Watson admits she wants to attend culinary school

Watson fans might assume that she is extremely technical and meticulous in the kitchen. However, the shining ring star has a more spontaneous approach to all things culinary. For Watson, cooking is a more intuitive endeavor. However the Harry Potter The student has confessed that she would love to receive formal training to improve her skill set. In an interview with Marie Claire, she admitted that going to culinary school was on her personal bucket list.

