Emma Watson ‘Hours Watched by the Kardashians’; this is why

Emma Watson has always had a lot in common with her most famous character, Hermione Granger. Like the shining witch, Watson is smart, cultured, and always does her homework. Playing Hermione has also made Watson a household name and an in-demand actor. This means that she rarely has to audition for roles. Instead, they are offered to her. However, there are some roles that Watson had to fight for. sofia coppola the shining ring It was definitely one of those roles.

The actress of ‘The Bling Ring’ Emma Watson | Images by Edward Berthelot/GC

Emma Watson was a fan of director Sofia Coppola before working with her

Watson admits that she was a fan of Coppola’s work long before working with the director. Finally, she had the opportunity to meet Coppola and learned that she was working on the shining ring. Immediately, the Harry Potter the student was interested in playing Nicki in the film. However, she was not the only actress interested in the role. Therefore, Watson went to great lengths to make her audition stand out from the crowd.

How the ‘Harry Potter’ alumna prepared for her role in ‘The Bling Ring’

To prepare for her audition, Watson really got into character as Nicki. She even used a ton of bronzer and self-tanner to look her best. But even after she won the part, she noah The actor continued to invest tons of time and energy to make the character the best it could be. One element that Watson was interested in nailing down was his character’s accent, which was a world away from his own. While developing the accent, he watched tons of reality shows, namely Agreement Up with the Kardashianswhich followed the Kardashian-Jenner family.

I saw hours of The KardashiansY the simple life, Y The hills, and then I also worked with a dialect coach,” Watson shared with NPR. “That was part of what was so funny to me, not only the accent, but also the way of speaking that is so different. It’s much more nasal and much more pronounced.”

Watching The Kardashians helped Watson nail the Calabasas accent

Watson’s hard work certainly seemed to pay off. In the aforementioned interview, Coppola shared that she was blown away by Watson’s commitment to nailing Nicki’s voice. “I was really impressed that Emma didn’t just do a California accent; that she got very specific with the Calabasas accent,” Coppola explained. “All of us Californians were really impressed.”

Of course, watching reality TV and working with a vocal coach wasn’t the only way Watson prepared for her role in the shining ring. He also kept diaries that he wrote from Nicki’s point of view. She even created internet profiles for her character. This helped her get into the mindset of the character she was playing, loosely based on a real person.

Watson created a Tumblr page for her character, Nicki

“Sofia really encourages improvisation, so that meant I had to think like the character as well,” Watson said. “That’s what the diary was all about, not just memorizing the lines; She thinks like Nicki. I actually blogged like Nicki, with a Tumblr page. She had a pink leopard skin bottom and tons of shoes.”

Clearly, Watson did everything he could to ensure that his performance in the shining ring it was his best. We’re sure his loyal fans are interested to see which character he plays next.

