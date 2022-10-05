Emma Watson: “I love eccentricity, and for that reason, I am excited to be part of Prada”

The trajectory of Emma Watson could be defined in many ways, but perhaps one could be this: “Move, always, to achieve a better world. The actress, a UN goodwill ambassador, is now more present than ever thanks to the campaign she stars in as ambassador of the new women’s perfume prada, after several years without being the image of a cosmetic firm. A project that fits him like a glove, especially in his conversation committed to change.

a familiar scent

The new of the Italian house, paradoxis a disruptive fragrance (and with refillable container) that encompasses all the paradoxes of the essence of being and connects with changes in sustainability in the world of perfume. “I’m not an expert perfumer, but I think that having participated in the development of this project has made me a bit of one. The scent is subtle and unique. I love the intention of creating a perfume that is a classic, but at the same time different: offering a change to the classic is what Prada does, ”she explains in reference to a scent that the actress defines as a classic turned upside down, turned into something modern and different. “This perfume smells like something familiar, but also something I’ve never smelled before,” he explains, referring to a juice formulated with biodegradable amber, a renewable musk molecule, and three sustainable sources of materials: essence of neroli from Morocco, infusion of vanilla and bergamot from Calabria. “The way the ingredients are put together has been thought out very carefully and sensitively, which is a plus point for me,” he continues.

love the eccentricity

Which brand value fits Watson the most? “Ms. Prada has made fashion on her own terms, in a way that she recognizes can be frivolous and shallow but there are also ways of doing it that can be self-aware, interesting, provocative and philosophical at the same time. Also, I love eccentricity, and for that reason, I am excited to be part of Prada because she is curious and thinks for herself, ”she says.

On her directorial debut

And because everything he does is out of conviction –nothing is casual in his career and in his signings– to debut as director in the short film of this release also has a reason. She “she was prepared to say, ‘I have a vision and I have stories I want to tell.’ I have a camera in which I see the world and I want to share that perspective. I want to be the pair of glasses that those people put on and make them see something different. I think somehow I found it. It was easy and straightforward because I knew in my head exactly what I wanted to achieve. It wasn’t like someone had to communicate for me and I had to catch someone else’s vision and know where they were trying to get to. The story was already inside me, which made the task easier,” she concludes.