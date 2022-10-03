Emma Watson: “If you’re not uncomfortable, you’re not doing your job. The word activist comes from being active”

Emma Watson (Paris, 1990) remembers as if it were yesterday the day he opened his email account and saw that he had a e-mail of prada in which the Italian house offered her to be the ambassador of its new fragrance, Paradoxe. “The proposal was to tell a story about a paradoxical girl, impossible to label. She quickly caught my attention. Throughout our lives, women are required to choose a path, and stay on it. So for me to be able to say, ‘I’m complicated. I am not a single thing’, it was a gift. That is the true definition of freedom, ”says the actress, who is already so popular for her role as Hermione in the saga. Harry Potter and for its support of the most diverse causes. Concerns that have earned her the label of activist, a term with which she feels most comfortable. “If you’re not uncomfortable, you’re not doing your job. The word activist comes from being active”, indicates the interpreter, who caused a considerable stir in 2017 when she starred in a report in the American edition of this magazine wearing a bolero from Burberry that left part of his anatomy exposed. “Feminism is about giving women opportunities. It’s not a stick to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, liberation, equality. I really don’t know what my chest has to do with this. It’s very confusing, I’m confused and many people are also confused. […] They say I can’t be a feminist… and have boobs,” was her response to the criticism she received at the time.

Five years later, Watson continues to flaunt his principles at every opportunity. “If I’m going to represent an empowered, free, and joyful woman, I have to be an empowered, free, and joyful woman while I’m doing it,” she says of filming the ad for paradox, which he not only stars in: he also directs, which is his first time behind the cameras. In the spotthe Meg March of the latest version of little womenthat of Greta Gerwigappears in several frames even looking at some television monitors, painting a wall or dancing while his voice in off She goes on saying, she asks herself: ‘Why should she be pigeonholed? The compartments are always too small. I celebrate my imperfections. I enjoy my days. I am never the same, but I am always myself. “Having a multidimensional identity means it’s okay to be complex, not always have the perfect answer, not know exactly what you want or who you want to be every minute. It doesn’t mean you’re lost or don’t know who you are, it’s just that you’re exploring different versions of yourself, and that makes you more complete. Doing different things doesn’t mean you’re going aimlessly, it means you’re exploring the fullest version of yourself. That completes you and for me it is a very powerful concept”, reflects Watson about it.

Naturally, Watson has also had the opportunity to explore the more hedonistic side of the project – it is a fragrance campaign, after all. “For me, a perfume is about the most sensual moments. Before choosing which one to wear, I think: ‘What are the magical powers that this fragrance possesses and do I want to feel?’ One of them is the freedom to feel comfortable and safe in my body, with myself, to be able to dance.”

In addition to directing and once again demonstrating her acting skills in the ad, Emma Watson dances – she has had the help of two professional dancers, Emma Portner Y Kristin Sudekis –, and dive. “The film has a sustainable part, just like the perfume. It was very important for me to integrate that concept because, in my opinion, we often forget that everything we throw in the garbage ends up in the oceans. I wanted to include a visual reminder about it,” she explains. The film ends with its protagonist in nature, surrounded by trees. “Of course, it’s just an idea, but I think fragrance ads have aspirational language, and if having trees or being connected to our oceans is perceived as something to aspire to, we achieve something very profound,” he reflects.

If there was any doubt that, in his case, lending an image to a perfume was going to be something more than posing in front of a photographer’s lens -which in this case was, by the way, harley weir– has been completely cleared. As she has taken it upon herself to say in WWD“I feel like I’m always swimming against the current.”