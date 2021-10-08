Emma Watson, “I’m engaged to myself”

Emma Watson spoke in an interview about the pressures facing women once they have overcome 30 years.

According to reports from the Evening Standard, the actress claimed to be single: indeed, to be exact “ engaged to herself “. However, the artist’s words should not be confused with the growing phenomenon of women who decide to marry themselves, and therefore without a partner, but for Watson it is a feminist affirmation: yet another for an actress who often takes participates in demonstrations and movements in favor of women, from those who oppose sexual harassment in the workplace to those who support abortion.

The interview with Watson was about the fact that the actress is about to turn 30 – her thirtieth birthday will occur on April 15th. According to Watson, being 30 means undergoing the pressure of having to project a perfect self-image into a new phase of life. “ It took me a long time – said the actress, coining a sort of new term, “self-partnered” – but I am very happy to be single – I call it being engaged to myself “.

The new term coined by Emma Watson matches the neologism launched by Gwyneth Paltrow when she divorced Chris Martin in 2014 – the actress used the expression “ conscious decoupling “. Watson added that when you hit the 30-year milestone, the pressures on having a husband and having a child make you feel anxious.

The actress also wondered what changes between being 30 and being 29 – the age she is currently. “ If you haven’t built a house – he commented – if you don’t have a husband, if you don’t have a baby and you are about to turn 30 and you don’t have an incredibly secure and stable role in your career or you are still understanding things … there is just this incredible amount of anxiety “. The actress has concluded that she is coming to terms with the matter.

Faced with so many colleagues who choose famous companions, husbands and boyfriends, Watson does not seem willing to enter into a relationship with a celebrity, for fear that the personal details of the couple’s private life will become public and she would prefer to protect them instead.

Emma Watson is a British actress starring in 10 Harry Potter films, with the character of Hermione Granger. Among her most famous films “Marilyn” by Simon Curtis in 2011, “Bling Ring” by Sofia Coppola in 2013, “Facciamola finita” in 2013 in which she plays herself, “Noah” by Darren Aronofsky in 2014 and “The beautiful and la bestia ”of 2017. It will soon return to cinemas with the character of Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s“ Little Women ”, in Italian cinemas from next January 30th.

