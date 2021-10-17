Emma Watson: “I’m not single, but paired with myself. At 30, it takes wives and mothers”

Not single, but self-partnered. Actress Emma Watson, on the threshold of thirty, coins a new term to define the lack of a stable relationship in her life. Interviewed by Vogue Uk the interpreter, famous for having lent the face to the character of Hermione Granger in the saga of Harry Potter, he also confided to have suffered the “pressure” of the society that would want the thirty-year-olds to be married and with children.

“I never believed the expression ‘happily single’,” says the actress. And he explains: “I realize that society is sending messages all the time: if you’re 30 and haven’t built a house, don’t have a husband, don’t have a child, and haven’t gotten an incredibly secure and stable place in your career, or you still have to understand some things … Here is an incredible amount of anxiety ”.

Emma Watson has often declared herself convinced that women can be very comfortable with themselves, even in the absence of a stable relationship and motherhood. A convinced feminist, in 2018 the Hermione of Harry Potter had announced the donation of 1 million per Justice and Equality Fund, fund to support harassed women born in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

And in a 2017 interview with Reuters, the actress said: “Feminism means letting women choose. Feminism is not a stick with which to punish other women. It’s about freedom, liberation, equality ”.



