Emma Watson, image of Prada Beauty and with a new boyfriend

Emma Watson stars in the campaign for Prada Paradoux, the firm’s first major fragrance for women. In the images, the actress and activist wears a new pixie haircut, an orange dress by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simmons and earrings with the brand’s logo.

But Watson is not limited to being the image of the fragrance, but debuts on the other side of the camera: “When Prada asked me to be the face of the campaign for its new fragrance, I asked if I could direct it,” explains the British actress. on your Instagram profile. So she is the protagonist and creator of her promotional short film, which shows her in numerous versions of herself, the last one with short hair.





It is confirmed that he is dating Brandon Green, son of the controversial Sir Philip Green, former owner of the clothing firm Topshop

In addition to her move to Prada, which has made her head in the news, the unforgettable Hermione of Harry Potter It occupies headlines again because it has been confirmed what was an open secret, dating Brandon Green, son of the controversial Sir Philip Green, former owner of the clothing firm Topshop. The couple has been seen happy and in love in Venice. Apparently, they have been together since September.

Brandon Green on holiday in Ibiza GTRES

Brandon Green’s father once ran Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge, one of the world’s largest fast fashion empires. He has been the protagonist of endless controversies. In 2010 he was accused of alleged tax evasion, a few years later he was involved in another scandal for helping an alleged concealment of assets to avoid paying taxes. He has also been in the spotlight for the wages and conditions in which his company had workers and for alleged sexual harassment and racial abuse of his staff, according to the Daily Telegraph published in full swing of the movement # MeToo.

In the House of Lords the withdrawal of his knighthood was demanded. With the arrival of the covid pandemic he closed more than 500 stores in the United Kingdom, laid off more than 14,500 workers and asked taxpayers for help to cover the payment of those laid off.

Green’s professional career has nothing to do with his father’s and shares environmental activism with Emma Watson

Brandon Green, 29, made Britain’s most desirable singles list and spends most of the year with his family in Monaco. Apparently, his professional career has nothing to do with his father’s and he shares environmental concerns with the 32-year-old actress.

According to Daily Mail: “Green collaborates with the charitable foundation of Prince Albert of Monaco and with that of Princess Charlene. He is very into the world of fitness and participates in galas and charities. In addition, he frequently participates in beach cleanups and helps in any way he can”

Emma Watson at the 2022 Baftas TOLGA AKMEN / AFP

Emma Watson, who decided to step away from acting for a season, will start shooting in the fall Ataturk, a Turkish series based on the life of the prime minister of this republic.