Emma Watson in 2020 here is the PHOTO

The small one Hermione Granger of the successful saga of Harry Potter has grown and come a long way, both in the studio and playing roles in films, commercials and much more. Emma Watson she is extremely reserved and tells very little about her private life, but following her on her path in the world of cinema one cannot help but notice how much she has grown!

Emma Watson in the cinema: from Hermione Granger to Belle from “Beauty and the Beast”

As is known, the actress’s film debut dates back to when she was 11 and played the role of the little girl Hermione Granger in Harry Potter. Among the other films that have seen her as protagonist we remember We are infinite, Little Women, Bling Ring and The beauty and the Beast. In the beautiful canary yellow princely dress he enchanted all viewers (the film aired just last night) in one of the most beautiful scenes of the film, while dancing with the Beast, played by Dan Stevens.

Not much is known about his private life, it is mostly his flirtations that get talked about. At 17, Emma Watson became engaged to the rugby player Tom Ducker, but the relationship lasted only 1 year. His second love was Francis Boulle who, however, could not bear the idea of ​​being pointed out as “the boyfriend of” and for this he decided to end the relationship. Other companions of the actress were the American singer George Craig, the actor Johnny Simmons And Will Adamowicz, known at the university.

And again the rugby player Metthew Janney, the American actor and producer Roberto Aguire and the British businessman William “Mack” Knight. A decidedly eventful love life, that envy! What is certain is that Emma Watson has really good taste!

And how has it become today? Activist and heroine of many women

Here it is today in all its glory. In the last few months she has often been seen around London with her new boyfriend, Leo Robinton. He’s a businessman, he’s 30, he’s from California and he’s very, very reserved. This is all that is known, as well as being beautiful!

Always activist for women’s rights, we must not forget everything that the young actress has done for social issues. Starting with the role of Ambassador coated inside theA Woman, the United Nations organization that deals with gender equality and the equal role of women in the world. Among the various initiatives Emma Watson launched “Our Shared Shelf“, A virtual and feminist book club, on the Goodreads platform. He visited the Malawi to testify to the progress made to eliminate forced marriage of girls and also the Bangladesh and it Zambia to promote women’s education. In 2018 she donated £ 1 million to a new British foundation for women who are victims of abuse and harassment at work.

