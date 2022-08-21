Emma Watson: In a relationship with a billionaire? We tell you everything!

Emma Watson is a very famous young actress all over the world. Indeed, the pretty blonde played the role of Hermione Granger in the famous Harry Potter saga! But, in addition to being a very popular actress, Emma Watson is publicly involved in various fields. Indeed, the young woman campaigns for ecology and supports the feminist movement. Moreover, the young woman regularly advises her subscribers on committed readings. Indeed, Emma Watson likes to give her point of view on social problems! Moreover, a few months ago, the former actress of Harry Potter admitted not sharing the same opinion as JK Rolling on LGBT people! The author of the saga explained that she did not understand that a transgender woman could use the women’s toilet, when she was born in the body of a man! Stunned by such remarks, Emma had replied! The latter will agree to return to the filming of the Harry Potter sequel, if JK Rolling is put aside! Indeed, Emma does not share her point of view and wishes to make it known!

Emma Watson: As a couple?

This summer, Emma Watson had a great time in Venice, Italy. Moreover, paparazzi took the young actress in photo! But, on the images posted on the web, we can see that the pretty blonde is not alone. Indeed, she walks hand in hand with Brandon Green! The latter is the son of a British billionaire!

Since the publication of these photos, Emma has been talking a lot about her on the web. Indeed, the father of his companion is a man accused of sexual harassment and racism! However, we remind our readers that Emma Watson is in a relationship with Brandon and not with the latter’s father! What do you think ?