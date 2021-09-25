Emma Watson in Italy, this is where the Harry Potter star spends his holidays

Actress Emma Watson, along with her boyfriend, also chose Italy as a destination for her summer holidays: this is where the Harry Potter star was spotted.

Also Emma Watson chose theItaly to spend her summer holidays: the actress, like other international stars, was spotted in Positano, an enchanting town on the Amalfi Coast, which has always been a destination for VIPs (and not only)

After the Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke, was spotted in Positano, Harry Potter star Emma Watson was also paparazzi in a black bikini and orange briefs by the sea during her vacation on the Amalfi Coast.

During her summer break, however, Emma now relaxes in the company of her friends, taking baths in the sea, sunbathing and reading the psychology book. Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change by Adrienne Maree Brown.

Together with her, there is also her new boyfriend, the Californian entrepreneur Leo Alexander Robinton. It was the same actress, in April, who exclusively revealed the identity of the new partner. The relationship is believed to be so serious, that Emma even introduced her new love to her parents, Jacqueline and Chris.

A source revealed that: “Emma and Leo did everything they could to keep their relationship private. But after being photographed kissing in October, Leo took off all social media in an effort to protect their romance.”

Emma’s hiatus comes a few weeks after she stepped in regarding JK Rowling’s discussion of transphobia. The Harry Potter author wrote an essay to defend her position on “menstruating people” which has done nothing but add fuel to the fire on the controversy raised by previous statements. Emma’s comments came after the writer argued her positions by revealing that she was raped when she was 20 and saying she still feels the scars of abuse she suffered during her first marriage.

Emma wrote on Twitter: “Trans are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives, without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they say they are””