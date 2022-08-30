Emma Watson in Prada campaign surprises with her look – People – Culture

English actress Emma Watson has stayed out of the limelight in recent months. She now finds herself focused on her activism and her political causes.

Watson reappeared on social networks for an ad for the Prada firm. The Italian fashion house convinced the artist to become the face of its new perfume ‘Prada Beauty’s’.

(Read on: Are Selena Gomez and Tyga Together? The Couple Has Sparked Romance Rumors.)

In the campaign, which was launched on the brand’s accounts and websites, the actress appears in a different style than usual. He cut his characteristic hair and changed it for a more daring ‘look’.



“Prada announces Emma Watson as the new ambassador for Prada Beauty. The British actress, activist and artist embodies the essence of a multidimensional Prada Women,” Prada wrote.

This is not the first time Watson has worn short hair. In 2011 he had already been a trend because of the cut he used. This time around, she wears smaller bangs and sophisticated layers.

(More: Henry Cavill was replaced by BTS’s RM as the most handsome man in the world.)

For a few years now, he has been exploring other artistic routes within his career. In addition to being an actress, she defines herself as a creative director. This skill led her to take charge of the luxury brand’s campaign.

“When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later I can already share the results of the faith you had in me, with all of you”, said the actress.

His relationship with the cast of ‘Harry Potter’

A few weeks ago Emma Watson spoke in an interview with ‘Interview’ about her friendship with Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe, his recording partners in the ‘Harry Potter’ universe.

The three played the roles of a trio of best friends who starred in the JK Rowling saga. His characters became fan favorites.

“We are three very different people. We will always be very special to each other. But at the same time, after eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies, we will be ready to move on and do other things, be other people and have our time.” Watson said.

The actress explained that even though they have work commitments, they still find time to see each other and stay in touch.

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in the eighth installment of ‘Harry Potter’.

More news

They accuse the actress of the first ‘Rebelde’ of fraud: she says it’s a misunderstanding

Young man pays a thief to check his boyfriend’s cell phone and gets a big surprise

Vicente Fernández’s granddaughter claims to have a paranormal ‘connection’ with her grandfather

‘I met him on Tinder and got pregnant on the second meeting’

Are Yailin and Anuel getting divorced? The singer would be pregnant

Trends WEATHER