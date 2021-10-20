News

Emma Watson is back on social media, what happened to her Instagram?

After playing the witch Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga for many years, Emma Watson it has become a real inspiration for the youngest, also because of its social and political commitment. Activism has led her to promote important messages on gender equality, sustainability and much more. And it seems that his return to social media is due to exactly this.

Over a year ago, Emma Watson had moved away from online platforms. His last post on Instagram before his abandonment dates back to June 7, 2020. These days, however, the actress has returned to the web in a very curious way. In his recently updated bio, there is now a really weird sentence explaining that an anonymous feminist collective took control of her COP26 account. Now we explain what it is, don’t worry!

Hacker attack or marketing move for Emma Watson? Let’s be clear!

COP26 is the United Nations meeting to talk about climate change, scheduled for 2021. It is so called because it is the acronym of Conference of the Partthe: The 26th annual meeting to protect the environment will be held in the UK this year.

The posts that have appeared on Emma Watson’s profile, in fact, are about all feminism and climate change. They are mostly quotes and information on these fundamental topics. Then there is also a countdown: the big event will take place from October 31st to November 12th.

The actress, appointed in 2014 as a goodwill ambassador by the United Nations organization that deals with gender equality, has always fought for the most just causes. It therefore seems that this change on its social networks is due to promotion of an important event he cares about. The proof that Emma Watson still has control of her account lies in the fact that, among the many posts on COP26, there are also a couple signed by herself in which she recounts her meeting with Al Gore, an American politician attentive to the issues of Nature and former Vice President of the United States.

