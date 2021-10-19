Emma Watson is back on the red carpet with an upcycled Harris Reed look

Emma Watson has always been a staunch supporter of sustainable fashion. Natural, therefore, that for the Earthshot Awards ceremony, the actress aimed straight at an upcycled look of emerging London talent Harris Reed.

The actress showed up on the red carpet with a voluminous white tulle dress, created using second hand wedding dresses recovered from Oxfam, paired with flared trousers and Harris Reed x Missoma jewels. Sharing a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the event, Reed wrote on Instagram: “What a magical day … Honored to be a part of it.”

Emma Watson wore an upcycled Harris Reed look at the Earthshot Awards ceremony. Neil Mockford

Watson, who has often been shown to care about environmental issues in the past, presented the Fix Our Climate award, which went to Thailand’s AEM Electrolyser for green hydrogen. And on the green carpet of the awards dedicated to sustainability, she chose a look consistent with her views on climate and pollution, a bit like Kate Middleton, who “fished out” at the same event a McQueen dress from ten years ago.

The event marked the actress’s first red-carpet appearance in nearly three years: Emma Watson who has in fact focused on her agenda as an activist rather than a movie star. She recently attended the TED Countdown climate conference in Edinburgh, while her Instagram account was taken over by an anonymous feminist collective for COP26, the United Nations climate conference to be held in Glasgow in November.