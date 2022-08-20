Emma Watson is in a relationship with the son of a billionaire! Photos that make it official

“She’s into him, but she’s keeping it a secret”

The romance between Emma Watson and Brandon Green began in the fall of 2021. They were photographed for the first time together aboard a helicopter in the Battersea district of London. At the time, the young 32-year-old woman had just separated from Leo Robinton, a Californian businessman with whom she was in a relationship for two years. Brandon Green already had views on Emma Watson even before they formalized. As reported by a source close to Emma Watson at DailyMail at the time: “Brandon has been courting Emma all summer. She’s all about him, but she’s keeping it a secret because no one knew things got tough with Leo. She spent a lot of time with Brandon. He is really sweet and enjoys his company.”

In any case, we are a long way from the comments made by Emma Watson herself during an interview with vogue in 2019. When she was caught kissing a young man in the streets of London, the star actress of Harry Potter, disappointed by her previous romantic relationships, confided in her life as a single : “I never believed in that kind of talk. It took me a long time, but I’m really happy now. I call it being your own partner.”

In the past, Emma Watson has had many conquests, notably with rugby player Tom Ducker in 2006. In 2007, the young woman had a relationship with Angus Willoughby, an Australian student who was studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London . After being briefly in a relationship with the London entrepreneur Francis Boulle in 2008, Emma Watson lived a romance with the businessman Jay Barrymore from 2008 to 2009. There followed brief love affairs with the musician Spanish Rafael Cebrián, singer George Craig and actor Johnny Simmons before ending up in the arms of Chord Overstreet. Their relationship ended in May 2018.